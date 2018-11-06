Pokemon Go’s New Item Might Reveal How “Gen 4” Evolutions Will Work

Pokemon Go has added a new item that could explain how certain species of Pokemon will evolve into their “Gen 4” forms.

Earlier this fall, Pokemon Go started to introduce Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, the games that launched the Pokemon franchise’s fourth generation of RPGs. In addition to introducing brand new Pokemon species, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl also revealed that several existing Pokemon species could evolve into new Pokemon species when given special items. There’s a total of 22 different Pokemon that can evolve into a “Gen 4” Pokemon, and so far Pokemon Go hasn’t explained how these Pokemon would evolve.

Earlier today, the dataminer Chrales discovered that Pokemon Go had added a new item called the Sinnoh Stone to its network traffic. According to the item’s description, the Sinnoh Stone is a special stone originally found in the Sinnoh region that can make certain species of Pokemon evolve.

As the Sinnoh Stone isn’t an item from the main series Pokemon games, Pokemon Go players are speculating that the item will be used to evolve Pokemon like Rhydon, Electrabuzz, and Magmar into their “Gen 4” evolved forms.

If this is an evolutionary item that can be used on multiple species of Pokemon, the big question becomes how players obtain it in the game. Currently, evolutionary items are randomly distributed via PokeStops, but could Pokemon Go developers use Field Research or Research Breakthroughs to distribute the items instead? After all, that might be a little more fair for players than relying on random chance.

Pokemon Go hasn’t officially confirmed any of this, but we could see an announcement in the coming days. In addition to November’s Community Day taking place on Saturday, Pokemon Go is also preparing for the launch of Pokemon: Let’s Go, which will allow Pokemon Go players to transfer Pokemon into that game in exchange for gifts and special items.