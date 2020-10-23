Pokemon Go Adds Sirfetch'd, Galarian Ponyta to Game

Pokemon Go has added a new Pokemon to celebrate the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield's latest expansion. The Crown Tundra DLC is available now for Pokemon Sword and Shield. To celebrate the new content release, Pokemon Go now has Galarian Farfetch'd spawning in the wild and has added Galarian Ponyta as a Raid Boss. Additionally, Galarian Farfetch'd can also now evolve into Sirfetch'd, a brand new Pokemon that only appears in Pokemon Sword. In order to evolve Galarian Farfetch'd into Sirfetch'd, players will need to make the Farfetch'd their Buddy Pokemon and then make 10 Excellent Throws. The new evolution method is a reference to how Galarian Farfetch'd evolves in Pokemon Sword and Shield - players need the Pokemon to make 3 critical hits in a single battle for it to evolve. Galarian Ponyta will evolve into Galarian Rapidash through normal means.

Both Galarian Farfetch'd and Galarian Ponyta will only appear in Pokemon Go in the wild or in raids for 24 hours. Afterwards, both Pokemon will only appear in 7 KM eggs.

Additionally, players can also get free avatar items including the Crown Tundra uniform in the Style Shop. These items will remain in Pokemon Go for the foreseeable future.

The Crown Tundra DLC adds a brand new region to explore in Pokemon Sword and Shield, along with several new game modes. In addition to the brand new Dynamax Adventures that can add tons of new Legendary Pokemon to a player's collection, Pokemon fans can also collect several new Legendary Pokemon and discover the secrets of a brand new region. When the Crown Tundra is completed, players can also compete in the brand new Galarian Star Tournament, which is intended to be Pokemon Sword and Shield's ultimate challenge. The Crown Tundra expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now.