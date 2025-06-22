Pokemon Go Announces July Community Day Plans

Pokemon Go‘s Community Day for the month of June has come and gone, and Niantic has wasted no time teasing its plans for the month of July. While the developer has held off on revealing full details, it has released a brief teaser trailer, and it’s very obvious which Pokemon will be getting the spotlight. On Sunday, July 20th (presumably between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time), the game will feature a Community Day centered on Quaxly. We knew a Quaxly Community Day would happen before the end of 2025, as Sprigatito and Fuecoco both received events earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With about four weeks to go, we should expect full details about Quaxly Community Day sometime in the near future. Pokemon Go players do have another event to look forward to in the meantime though, as a Community Day Classic event centered around Eevee will take place across two days, running on July 5th and 6th. That event was announced last month, alongside plans for an August Community Day focused on Rookidee. A teaser for Quaxly Community Day can be found below.

Play video

The highlight of any Pokemon Go Community Day is the opportunity to more easily locate Shiny Pokemon. Shiny Quaxly will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the event. Unfortunately, the differences aren’t nearly as impressive as they were for Jangmo-o, the Pokemon featured in June. Shiny Quaxly’s biggest difference is the coloration of its hair and webbed feet. The standard version features a darker shade of blue, while Shiny Quaxly has more of a mint blue coloration. Shiny Quaxwell’s hair and feathers retain that mint blue coloring, while the final form Quaquaval just has lighter coloring across the board.

Niantic has made a habit of offering Community Days for all of a region’s starters in a given year. In 2024, players had the chance to get all of the Alola region’s starters, while 2023 featured the ones from Kalos. That means we can likely expect to see the ones from Galar throughout 2026. We probably won’t know for sure until later this year, or even early next year. Niantic doesn’t usually openly address this, but once we see a Community Day announced for one starter, we can safely assume the rest will follow throughout that year.

Now that Quaxly Community Day has been announced, all of the Community Day events on the current Delightful Days schedule have been revealed. That’s pretty unusual for Pokemon Go; usually Niantic doesn’t give a lot of early notice outside of the actual dates. That takes us all the way up to the month of September. Of course, this summer should have plenty of other major events to participate in beyond Community Days, including the global Pokemon Go Fest happening on June 28th and 29th.

Are you happy that Quaxly is getting a Community Day event next month? Do you think we’ll see the Galar starters all featured during 2026 events? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!