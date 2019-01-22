‘Pokemon Go’ Announces February Community Day

Pokemon Go has announced that Swinub will be the focus of next month’s Community Day event.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that Swinub will be the focus of the February’s Community Day, which will take place on February 16th and 17th.

Trainers, mark your calendars for February #PokemonGOCommunityDay, featuring Swinub! Don’t freeze up on the opportunity to capture this Ice- and Ground-type Pokémon! ❄️ //t.co/d9NW6x5gaF pic.twitter.com/1jsVrXN6ga — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 22, 2019

Community Day is a monthly mini-event, in which a particular species of Pokemon appears in mass quantities for a three hour stretch. The event offers players a chance to not only stock up on that Pokemon, but also pick up Pokemon with a special exclusive move. Pokemon Go noted that Piloswine will know an exclusive move, but they didn’t specify what the move would be.

Swinub is an Ice/Ground-type Pokemon and is an interesting choice for a few reasons. The Pokemon has two evolutions (Piloswine and Mamoswine), but only Piloswine is currently available in Pokemon Go. Mamoswine is one of several “Gen 4” evolutions not added to the game, so we’ll see if Pokemon Go adds Mamoswine as part of the event.

While not announced, Pokemon Go will likely add the Shiny version of Swinub for this event. Shiny Pokemon have alternate coloration than normal Pokemon and are typically quite rare. Community Day is usually a great opportunity to add a new Shiny Pokemon to their collection.

As with past events, each multi-continental “region” will have a different set time period in which Community Day occurs. The times are as follows:

Asia, Australia: 12pm to 3pm JST (Sunday)

Europe, Middle East, Africa, India: 10am to 1pm GMT (Saturday)

North America, South America, and Greenland: 2pm to 5pm EST (Saturday)