Pokemon Go Teasing New Team Go Rocket Event

A new event centered on Team Go Rocket will be coming to Pokemon Go in the near future. The game's official Twitter account shared a handful of cryptic Tweets about the event, teasing that "Giovanni has called all Team GO Rocket Leaders and Grunts to a special summit." Fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer for information about the event, as a YouTube video with a countdown has appeared. The video is titled "A new challenge is here" and is set to premiere on May 18th at 9 a.m. ET.

The Tweets from the official Pokemon Go Twitter account can be found embedded below. The YouTube link can be found right here.

Current speculation suggests that the teaser is for new "Shadow Raids," which leaked back in March. The leak suggested that Shadow Raids would have their own special raid ticket requirement, and that there would be five different levels. The leak also suggested that Shadow Raids can be battled remotely, unlike Elite Raids. However, that leak came a few weeks before several changes were made to Remote Raids. As such, it's impossible to say whether players will actually be able to take them on remotely, or if they'll have to do so in person.

Team Go Rocket has been a part of Pokemon Go since 2019. Grunts can often be found having taken over PokeStops, or through balloons in the sky. Players that defeat Grunts get an opportunity to catch one of their Shadow Pokemon, which can then be purified. Giovanni is in charge of Team Go Rocket, and players can battle the boss only by using the Rocket Radar to successfully defeat the leaders Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra. If today's tease really is for Shadow Raids, it will be interesting to see how they actually differ from the current Team Go Rocket mechanics, and which Shadow Pokemon will be made available. One way or another, tomorrow's video should offer a much better idea of what to expect!

Are you looking forward to the addition of Shadow Raids to Pokemon Go? How do you feel about the game lately? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!