Pokemon Go Adds Another Regional-Exclusive Pokemon

It appears that one of Pokemon Go‘s newest Pokemon can only be found in one part of the world.

Trainers are reporting that Torkoal can only be found on the Indian subcontinent and parts of Asia. Countries in which Torkoal has been found includes India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, and Thailand. We’ve also seen reports that Torkoal has been found as far west as the United Arab Emirates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Notably, Torkoal has not appeared in Singapore, even though it’s located right off the Malay Peninsula, where Malaysia is located.

Torkoal was one of the 23 new Pokemon added by Pokemon Go yesterday and is one of only a handful of “Gen 3” Fire-Type Pokemon. While it doesn’t have particularly strong stats, Torkoal is marginally popular as it was one of Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon during his travels through the Hoenn region.

Pokemon Go has increased the number of regional-exclusive Pokemon during their “Gen 3” rollout, even though it’s a controversial feature for fans. Relicanth, Solrock, Lunatone, Seviper, Zangoose, Plusle, Minun are also regional-exclusive Pokemon, although Solrock and Lunatone (and possibly Seviper and Zangoose) will both rotate at some point. In total, there’s 14 regional-exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Go, which is more than twice as many as there were last fall.

Here’s where each regional-exclusive Pokemon can currently be found:

Tauros: The United States of America and Canada

Heracross: Central and South America, and some southern regions of the United States

Mr. Mime: Europe

Farfetch’d: Parts of Eastern Asia, including Japan

Kangaskhan: Australia

Corsola: In various countries around and south of the Equator (between 31 degrees N and 26 degrees S)

Seviper: North America, South America, and Africa

Plusle: North America, South America, and Africa

Solrock: North America, South America, and Africa

Zangoose: Europe, Asia, and Australia

Minun: Europe, Asia, and Australia

Lunatone: Europe, Asia, and Australia

Relicanth: New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu, and New Caldonia

Torkoal: Parts of Asia/Indian subcontinent, including India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates

Obviously, it’s still pretty early, so it’s possible that Torkoal can be found in more countries and we just haven’t seen any reports of it.

Stay tuned to see what other surprises Pokemon Go has in store this week.