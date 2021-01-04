Pokemon Go: What You Need to Know for the Unova Celebration Event

Pokemon Go's first true event of 2021 kicks off this week. The Unova Celebration event is set to start on January 5th, which will mix up Pokemon spawns, egg pools, and Raid Bosses, and add some new features to Pokemon Go. The biggest news coming from the event is the addition of the new Collection Challenge feature, which challenges Pokemon to capture certain Pokemon associated with the event in exchange for some rewards. Players will also have the opportunity to catch a Shiny Snivy for the first time as part of the event.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Go's Unova Celebration Event:

Unova Celebration Event Start and End Time

The Unova Celebration Event runs from January 5th at 10 AM to January 10th and 8 PM local time.

Unova Celebration Event Featured Pokemon

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild:

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Lillipup

Herdier

Blitzle

Roggenrola

Drilbur

Scraggy

Tympole

Venipede

Trubbish

Gothita

Solosis

Ferroseed

Unova Celebration Event Raid Pokemon

Genesect holding a Burn Drive will appear as a Legendary Pokemon during the event, making this the first time this particular Genesect configuration is available. Notably, this means that Genesect will have a slightly different sprite (featuring a red light on its laser shooter) and has the move Flamethrower in its move pool.

Other Raid Pokemon appearing in the event include Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Timburr, Swebble, and Klink as 1-Star Raid Bosses, and Herdier, Tranquill, Excadrill, and Amoonguss as 3-Star Raid Bosses.

Unova Celebration Event - New Shiny Pokemon

The Shiny version of Snivy will be added to Pokemon Go as part of the Unova Celebration event. Shiny Snivy's back and head are a noticably darker blue-green color than a regular Shiny, which has a vivid green color.

Unova Celebration Event Collection Challenge

As noted previously, Pokemon Go is launching its new Collection Challenge features as part of the new event. Full details about the Collection Challenge can be found here, but basically players need to catch Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Lillipup, Herdier, Zebstrika, Roggenrola, Solosis, and Pineco to earn some in-game rewards.