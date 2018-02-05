Pokemon Go To Add Two More Versions of Unown

Pokemon Go is about to add two more Unown forms that players will probably never be able to find.

An eagle-eyed Redditor noticed that Pokemon Go updated Unown’s Pokedex entry in its newest update, which is set to be released to the public later this week. The page now has capacity for 28 versions of Unown instead of 26…which means that we’re about to get the Question Mark and Exclamation Point versions of Unown.

When the Pokemon franchise originally added Unown back in Pokemon Gold and Silver, they added different forms based on each letter of the Latin alphabet. Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire added two more Unown forms – this time based on the question mark and exclamation point punctuation symbols.

When Pokemon Go added the Unown last year, they only added the original 26 forms. Players long suspected that Niantic would add the final two forms eventually, and this new update seems to confirm that they were sticking with Unown’s original release timeline.

So, should fans be excited about these new Unown? Well, on the one hand, Unown are super rare Pokemon and there are still tons of fans who haven’t seen even a single Unown. Outside of special events, Unown usually appear at a clip of only one or two per busy urban area per day, and often in the wee hours of the morning when no one is around to catch them. However, this does mean that player only need to catch 26 of the 28 Unown forms in order to get the rare Gold Unown Badge, which gives players a little bit of leeway in case they just can’t seem to find a specific Unown form.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Unown’s final two forms will appear soon. Unown is an especially rare Pokemon, so Pokemon Go could be holding these Unown back for a special occasion, such as a future Community Day. Or maybe Pokemon Go has already added the two new Unown forms to the game and no one has seen them yet because they’re that rare. (That last option was a joke….mostly.)

Pokemon Go‘s new update has tons of surprises in store for players, so stay tuned for more news throughout the week.