New Pokemon Go Update Fixes Bugs and Improves Load Times

Pokemon Go‘s next update should make the game run a lot smoother.

On Tuesday evening, Pokemon Go announced they were updating the game to fix several bugs and make the game compatible for the iPhone X. The official release notes for the new update are as follows:

Added support and made optimizations for the iPhone X screen resolution.

Removed support for devices running iOS 8.

Resolved a bug causing error banners to remain visible until the app is restarted.

Resolved a bug that prevented Trainers from powering up Pokémon to their max CP.

Improved load times when you open the app.

Various bug fixes and performance updates.

We’ve known for a while that Pokemon Go was going to pull support for iOS 8, so this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Only 10% of users use a version of Apple’s operating system older than iOS 10, so this shouldn’t impact too many players.

Pokemon Go also finally fixed the bug that prevented players from leveling up their Pokemon to Level 40. Pokemon Go tried to fix this bug already, but they only managed to increase the maximum level from Level 39 to Level 39.5.

Dataminers already dug into the new update, but didn’t find many surprises. The dataminers did note that the new update contains an upgrade for Unity, the game engine that Pokemon Go is built around. Pokemon Go previously tried to upgrade Unity last month, but they were forced to roll back that update due to a plague of performance issues caused by the “upgrade.” The datamine also revealed that Pokemon Go added a new feature to prevent accidental button presses….since that was definitely a pressing issue with the game.

Although the update doesn’t have many surprises, the recent Global Catch Challenge and updates to the raids should keep Pokemon Go players busy until Gen III Pokemon get added to the game later this year.