Pokemon Go Adds More XXS and XXL Pokemon

Last month, Pokemon Go added new size variants for Pokemon, including XXS and XXL versions of Pokemon like Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile. Today, developer Niantic revealed that the change has now been rolled out for all Pokemon in the game! As a result, players will start to see much bigger versions of their favorite Pokemon, or much smaller than we've seen previously. In a new video showcasing the change, players can see a standard version of Tyranitar flanked by a massive version of the Rock/Dark-type, and a teeny tiny one, as well!

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Our knowledge of Pokémon sizes continues to evolve!



XXS and XXL Pokémon have begun appearing around the world!



Learn more: https://t.co/PePtuJ7GZJ pic.twitter.com/T9oqVT2JZ8 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 17, 2023

While the size of Pokemon has been an existing part of the game, the differences between XXS and XXL versions are quite noticeable. When the player chooses an XXS or XXL Pokemon as their partner, it's very clear which one it is. Of course, some Pokemon look pretty funny in the XXS variation, and it's easy to imagine some players specifically seeking them out as a result. Tyranitar in particular tends to be a fairly intimidating Pokemon in its normal size, but at XXS size, it's downright adorable!

Pokemon Go players that want to find an XXS or XXL version of Tyranitar like in the video will have the perfect opportunity this weekend! On Saturday January 21st, the game will host a Community Day Classic event, which will focus on the Pokemon Larvitar. During the hours of 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, players can expect to see a whole lot of Larvitar in the wild. Players that fully evolve Larvitar during the event or through 7 p.m. will receive a Tyranitar that knows the exclusive Fast Attack Smack Down. Players will also have an easier time finding Shiny Larvitar, but as we noted in our write up about the event earlier this month, the Shiny doesn't offer a coloration much different from the standard version.

Are you looking forward to catching different size Pokemon in Pokemon Go? Do you plan on checking out this weekend's Community Day Classic? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!