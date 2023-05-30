Pokemon Home's Scarlet and Violet Update Now Live

Pokemon Home's highly-anticipated update 3.0.0 is now live, allowing players to move Pokemon to and from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet! As previously revealed, all players that connect their copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet to Home will receive all three Paldea starters: Sprigatito, Quaxley, and Fuecoco. More importantly, players will be able to bring some of their most beloved Pokemon from past games over to the new generation. Fans have been begging to see this feature implemented since Scarlet and Violet released last November, and now it's finally here. Full patch notes from the App Store can be found below:

Ver. 3.0.0

Added compatibility with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

Added a feature that allows players to view a Pokemon's stats from different games it's been in

Added Challenges and stickers

For players that have been enjoying the series for a long time now, there's something really appealing about bringing over Pokemon that have been used for years now. Through Pokemon Home, players can continue to use Pokemon dating back all the way to the Game Boy Advance era. Through the years (and for some decades), players have put a lot of hard work and effort into training those Pokemon, so it's important being able to continue using them, whether in the competitive scene, or just normal gameplay.

Of course, one of the biggest appeals of Pokemon Home is also the way that it makes it significantly easier to trade Pokemon. Through the mobile app, it's ridiculously easy to put up Pokemon for trades, while letting others know your desired Pokemon. For players looking to complete their Pokedex in Scarlet and Violet, it should be a lot simpler to trade for those that are missing. Pokemon Home allows for trading between a much bigger pool of Pokemon, so there's a better chance at both players getting something that they want. For example, players that have extra Shiny Pokemon obtained in Pokemon Go might be able to trade them to players that don't spend time with the mobile game!

