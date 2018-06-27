Pokemon Snorlax and Gengar Kigurumi Onesies Are the Only Clothes You Need

Clear out your closet because these official Pokemon Snorlax and Gengar-themed kigurumi onesies are the only outfits that you’ll ever need. They’re perfect for cosplay, naps, or just lounging around the house playing video games. Okay, maybe you’ll still need something formal for work – like one of these Pokemon button-ups or this Poke Ball skirt. Boom – wardrobe overhaul complete.

You can order the Pokemon Snorlax and Gengar Kigurumi right here for $49.99 each. These two options just landed on ThinkGeek (along with an Invader Zim Gir version), so there’s a possibility that more styles will follow. Keep tabs on that link to see what turns up. While you’re at it, you might want to occasionally check in on the legendary Pokemon Snorlax bean bag chair. It recently sold out (again), but you can count on a restock at some point. Wearing the Snorlax kigurumi while snoozing on the Snorlax bean bag chair just seems like the right thing to do.

Another thing that seems like the perfect companion to a Pokemon kigurumi is playing the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for the Nintendo Switch. You’ll probably want the Poke Ball Plus controller as well, because it makes the game more fun by simulating the feel of physically catching and throwing Pokemon complete with flashing lights and sounds. You can even take your Pokemon out for a stroll in the real world to earn bonuses. Plus, it is the only way that you can add Mew to your PokeDex.

If you’re interested in making this gloriously lazy kigurumi / Nintendo Switch scenario happen, you have some options. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, the cheapest way to own both the game and the Poke Ball Plus is to get one of the the $100 bundles – a savings of $10 over the individual list price. Amazon has pre-orders for both the Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Pokeball Plus Bundle, and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Pokeball Plus Bundle up and running while supplies last. For Prime members, the best option is to pre-order one of the games individually on Amazon with a 20% discount then pick up the Poke Ball Plus controller separately. With the Prime discount, owning the game and the controller will set you back $98.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.