Pokemon Releases Spooky Line of “Lavender Town” Apparel

The Pokemon Company has released a new line of Ghost-Type themed clothes and apparel, perfect for the Halloween season.

Earlier this week, the online Pokemon Center retail store unveiled its new line of “Lavender Town” merchandise. The merchandise designs were inspired by Lavender Town, a spooky town in the Kanto region best known for its Pokemon graveyard and frequent hauntings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The merchandise features many of the Pokemon that appears in Lavender Town, including Gastly, Haunter, Cubone, and Marowak. The infamous Pokemon Tower also appears on some of the merchandise, along with the Silph Scope that helps players see the Ghost-Type Pokemon haunting the Pokemon Tower. All of the merchandise uses a purple, grey, and black color scheme, which makes it a fantastic choice for the fall season.

Apparel includes a charcoal-colored crew neck sweatshirt, a 9FIFTY Baseball Cap featuring Haunter, leggings, and an infinity scarf. Fans can also purchase a backpack, pencil case, laptop protector, and lunchbox featuring the Lavender Town designs. Our personal favorite item is the color changing coffee mug, as Gastly, Haunter, and Marowak all appear on the mug when filled with a hot beverage.

The Pokemon Center was kind enough to send us some samples of the new line, including the sweatshirt, laptop sleeve, and mug. The sweatshirt is made of a relatively light material, which will keep wearers warm without being too bulky. The laptop sleeve fit my MacBook perfectly, and the mug…well, the mug is definitely a “must have” item for any Pokemon fan.

You can find the new apparel line on the Pokemon Center website. These items will only be available from the Pokemon Center retail site in the US, so be sure to check them out today before they disappear!