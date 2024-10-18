Pokemon Leak Reveals Create Your Own Custom Gyms Feature

A new Pokemon leak has revealed a feature that would let Pokemon players create their own custom gyms. Recently, Game Freak, the developer behind Pokemon, was subject to a data breach after someone, yet to be identified, who wasn’t supposed to be in there, got into the Game Freak servers. The result of this hack has been a leak of a scale that the Pokemon community has never seen before. Whether it is previous Pokemon games, current Pokemon games, or future Pokemon games, it has all leaked in some capacity on 4chan, Reddit, X, and many other places.

Included in the leaks has been new information on scrapped content from Pokemon X and Y. To this end, Game Freak, at one point, was planning to give players the ability to create their own original gyms and share them online, where other players would be able to compete in said gyms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If a player were to conquer said gym, an NPC version of their character could then join the gym, presumably as some trainer inside it future players would have to beat. It sounds like the gym leader would have been selected by the individual who created the gym, though this part isn’t exactly clear.

Why this feature was scrapped, we don’t know. Pokemon fans have been gushing about the potential and possibilities of the feature since it was leaked. Of course, the mainline Pokemon games don’t change much from generation to generation, rarely mixing up the formula. This would have been a major, and presumably very popular, addition though. To this end, the work that would require to implement it, and support it, is possibly why it was canned.

What is worth considering though is that while it was ultimately scrapped from Pokemon X and Y, it could, or at least something similar to it, return in a future game. It is clearly a feature Game Freak considers worth exploring in some capacity, though perhaps the fact it has been missing from each mainline game since suggests it is going to stay in the bin now that it has been put there.

At the moment of publishing, neither Game Freak nor Nintendo nor The Pokemon Company has commented on this specific leak. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Pokemon coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon news, all of the latest Pokemon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon deals — click here.