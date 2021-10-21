Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Shows Off New Pokemon

The Pokemon Company has revealed two new Pokemon forms that will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company released a “found footage” teaser that showed a researcher describing a new kind of Pokemon. Today, the Pokemon Company revealed a cleaned up version of the footage, which showed clear views of the Hisuan versions of Zorua and Zoroark. While not named in the video itself, a description of the video confirmed the identity of both Pokemon. You can check out the full trailer below:

https://twitter.com/Pokemon/status/1451171423607795716?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Pokemon Company did confirm that the two Pokemon have an unusual typing of Normal/Ghost-type. This is the first time that a Pokemon has had that specific pairing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a new style of Pokemon game set in a past era of the Pokemon world. The game is set in the Hisui region, the area that will eventually become known as the Sinnoh region. Players will be tasked to collect data for the region’s first ever Pokedex while investigating a mysterious phenomenon that is causing some Pokemon to go berserk. Notably, the game uses new catch and battle mechanics. The game lacks a separate battle screen. Instead, players deploy their Pokemon on the “overworld” map to battle wild Pokemon. Catching Pokemon involves sneaking up on them instead of randomly encountering them in tall grass.

The new Pokemon game seems to lean heavily into the regional variants first seen in Pokemon Sun and Moon and expanded in Pokemon Sword and Shield. All of the new Pokemon previewed from the new games are either new “Hisuan” versions of existing Pokemon like Growlithe or Braviary or new evolutions of existing Pokemon like Basculegion, Wyrdeer, and Kleavor. Given that Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set in the past and is also set in an existing region, it should be interesting to see how the Pokemon franchise explains what happened to all these Pokemon between the time of Pokemon Legends: Arceus and the modern day.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.