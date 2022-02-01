Munchlax Invades Cooking Show in New Pokemon Legends: Arceus Commercial

A Munchlax is wreaking havoc on a cooking show to promote Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company released an innovative new commercial to promote its new Pokemon game. The commercial shows a Munchlax stealthily eating up ingredients during a cooking competition before being caught by the show’s incredulous host. The point of the commercial is to show Munchlax as a much more active and dynamic creature with a personality, which is one of the key draws of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You can check out the faux-cooking competition (which also features a nice nod to the original Pokemon Red and Blue games) below:

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the new Pokemon game which reinvents the successful Pokemon game formula from the ground out. Players are sent into the past to build the Hisui region’s first Pokedex and discover the secrets of Pokemon behavior. Instead of battling their way through an organized league of trainers, players need to simply survive in the harsh landscape of the Hisui region, which is filled with Pokemon who are ready to attack them at the slight provocation. In fact, the trailer shows several Pokemon attacking the player in quick succession, including a Munchlax chasing down the player in the Alabaster Icelands. It’s unclear whether Munchlax and its evolved form Snorlax are omnivores, but players likely don’t want to find out that information firsthand.

Not only does Pokemon Legends: Arceus feature more active Pokemon, it also features a twist on the turn-based battle system and catching Pokemon. Players can capture Pokemon without engaging them in combat, either through stealth or simply through well-timed throws. When they do enter a Pokemon battle, players can use their Pokemon’s speed and two new Battle Styles to trigger combos and attack chains.

Our review of Pokemon Legends: Arceus spoke highly of the series, stating that the game “is easily the strongest Pokemon game made in recent memory and should provide unforgettable memories that rival the first time a player first encountered a favorite Pokemon or conquered their first Pokemon Champion fight. It’s a must-buy Pokemon game destined to land on many “top games of the year” lists and should bring countless new and lapsed fans to the franchise.”

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on the Nintendo Switch.