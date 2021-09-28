Pokemon Legends: Arceus Reveals New Pokemon

The newest trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus has revealed another new Pokemon and new details about the game. The just-released trailer showed off Kleavor, a Bug/Rock-type Pokemon that’s an alternative evolution of Scyther. According to a press released from The Pokemon Company, special minerals in the Hisui region causes Scyther to evolve into Kleavor. Kleavor’s axe-like claws are made of stone and people from the Hisui region uses pieces of stone chipped off from Kleavor to craft tools. You can check out Kleavor in the trailer below:

At least one Kleavor is a “Pokemon noble,” a special kind of Pokemon that’s received a mysterious blessing of some kind. These Pokemon are particularly powerful and seem to glow with a special energy. Human wardens are tasked with looking after noble Pokemon, keeping their territory unsullied and providing them with offerings of food and water.

The new trailer also showed off a brand new Celestica Flute that players use to summon special Pokemon that players can ride. These Pokemon include Wyrdeer, Basculegion, and Hisuian Braviary, each of which have special abilities that may help players advance into new regions or find out new information about the regions they are set to explore.

Finally, the trailer showed off some of the features in Jubilife Village, the central base for Team Galaxy’s survey of the region. Players will be able to pick outfits and hairstyles, take photographs with their Pokemon, restock items, and leave their Pokemon at pastures. Players can still have a party of six Pokemon at any time and can swap out their Pokemon at either base camps or at Jubilife Village.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a new kind of Pokemon game that focuses on real-time exploration and a different style of combat. Players can actually be attacked by Pokemon in the wild, and combat takes place on the overworld map instead of in a different screen. The game is set in a past era of the Pokemon world and will involve conducting a survey on the region that eventually becomes known as the Sinnoh region.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.