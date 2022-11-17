Pokemon Legends Arceus Fans Are Missing the Game
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are out in the wild and that has fans thinking back to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It seems like the open-world direction of the series isn't a natural continuation from the spinoff series and rather something that fits in-between the approaches of Sword and Shield and the last game released. However, Game Freak did caution the fans that Scarlet and Violet would be more like those traditional adventures than Arceus' free-flowing nature. Despite that fact, there are some fans who were hoping for a bit more when it came to this generation of Pokemon games. The debate will likely continue as more people get their hands on the game. Check out the reactions right here.
Nintendo described the spinoff game: "Action meets RPG as the Pokémon series reaches a new frontier. Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon™ Legends: Arceus, a new game from Game Freak that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series. Explore the Hisui region—the Sinnoh of old. Your adventure takes place in the expansive natural majesty of the Hisui region, where you embark on survey missions from your main base in Jubilife Village. Mount Coronet rises from the center, surrounded on all sides by areas with distinct environments."
I've been gushing about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 being nominated in The Game Awards but I gotta say I'm also happy Pokemon Legends Arceus managed to get a nominee in Best RPG— Aero (@ActualAero) November 14, 2022
Was such a fun new direction & one of the best Pokemon games they've made for sure. A deserved nomination pic.twitter.com/82y5qaVVH0
Are you already missing Arceus? Let us know down in the comments!
Some fans believed this
prevnext
Unpopular opinion :
Pokémon Legends Arceus should be the only mainline Pokémon game we get this year
Pokémon scarlet and Violet should be next year (delay basically)— SH | #SonicFrontiers | B'day TODAY 😘🎉🥳 (@SonicHacki) November 17, 2022
Just in time
prevnext
I FINALLY COMPLETELY BEAT POKÉMON LEGENDS: ARCEUS, LITERALLY TWO DAYS BEFORE POKÉMON SCARLET AND VIOLET RELEASE 🙌🏻🫠😪 #PokemonLegendsArceus #PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet pic.twitter.com/pJkrjLLE2q— Robert (@DisappointSalad) November 17, 2022
Good lessons
prevnext
gen8 proved various things to me:— Rae Sigilynk from the internet (@Sigilynk) November 17, 2022
- BDSP proved that giving Pokémon to another dev is not a silver bullet. Might actually be the opposite
- Legends Arceus proved that no one actually loves or understands Pokémon as well as GameFreak does https://t.co/Dy5joPdSHd
Weird times
prevnext
Legends Arceus truly such a fire game, very sad it’s never getting dlc.— DMG apathy (@apathycreates) November 17, 2022
Developers need time
prevnext
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet reviews are pretty much what I'd expected them to be; Fun game with cool ideas brought down by performance issues and bugs.
Tbh I wish these games would've gotten more development time, especially with Legends Arceus having released earlier this year pic.twitter.com/4hdPMkmEOn— NinjaristicNinja (@Ninjaristic_) November 17, 2022
Underwhelmed by the results
prevnext
Thats actually quite disappointing with how praised Legends Arceus was https://t.co/8INz6AqOIF— Cynical Pole (@CynicalPole) November 17, 2022
A good step
prevnext
I feel like Sonic Frontiers is to sonic fans what Legends Arceus is to pokemon fans:
Not a flawless game and said flaws show, but a step in the right direction the respective series needed for a LONG time. pic.twitter.com/3PQZQ1ChRN— Zenwyrm The Mess//Sonic Frontiers Fan (@EverWyrmmess) November 14, 2022
What a time
prev
This month will be the end of the Gen 8 era.
Out of the games that were introduced this generation, Pokemon Legends Arceus was definitely my fave. It’s sorta bittersweet but I cant wait to see what Gen 9 brings us pic.twitter.com/1HZzwltgaa— Touya! ★ POKEMON S&V HYPEE (@Touyarokii) November 4, 2022