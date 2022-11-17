Pokemon Legends Arceus Fans Are Missing the Game

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are out in the wild and that has fans thinking back to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It seems like the open-world direction of the series isn't a natural continuation from the spinoff series and rather something that fits in-between the approaches of Sword and Shield and the last game released. However, Game Freak did caution the fans that Scarlet and Violet would be more like those traditional adventures than Arceus' free-flowing nature. Despite that fact, there are some fans who were hoping for a bit more when it came to this generation of Pokemon games. The debate will likely continue as more people get their hands on the game. Check out the reactions right here.

Nintendo described the spinoff game: "Action meets RPG as the Pokémon series reaches a new frontier. Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon™ Legends: Arceus, a new game from Game Freak that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series. Explore the Hisui region—the Sinnoh of old. Your adventure takes place in the expansive natural majesty of the Hisui region, where you embark on survey missions from your main base in Jubilife Village. Mount Coronet rises from the center, surrounded on all sides by areas with distinct environments."

I've been gushing about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 being nominated in The Game Awards but I gotta say I'm also happy Pokemon Legends Arceus managed to get a nominee in Best RPG



Was such a fun new direction & one of the best Pokemon games they've made for sure. A deserved nomination

