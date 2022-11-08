Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Bonuses Revealed for Sword, Shield, Arceus, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Save Data

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nintendo Switch next week, but the platform already offers a significant number of other Pokemon games. Players that have save data on their console for Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!, Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, or Pokemon Shining Pearl will be happy to know that Scarlet and Violet will offer a special in-game reward. The game will have four different cases that can be put on the player's Rotom phone, with each one having a corresponding design inspired by that game.

The four designs are actually pretty cool! The phone case for having Pokemon Legends: Arceus save data features a design based on Arceus, while the design for Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! features a design meant to evoke Pokemon Yellow. Screenshots of the four Rotom phone cases were shared on Twitter by Serebii.net and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Serebii Update: You can get special Rotom Phone cases in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet if you have save file data for Pokémon Sword, Shield, Legends Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl or Let's Go https://t.co/NWlAdnmI2o pic.twitter.com/FcXf1tVjR0 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 8, 2022

According to The Pokemon Company, players can receive these phone cases by speaking to a woman located in front of the stairs that lead up to Mesagoza's central plaza. It will take about two hours of playing the game before these items can be obtained.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will mark the ninth Pokemon generation. Set in the Paldea region, the game will offer the first true open-world Pokemon adventure. As such, expectations are high for the game! From everything that's been shown thus far, Game Freak seems to be bringing a lot of unique ideas to the table, including the introduction of the Terastal phenomenon, which allows players to transform their Pokemon to a different type in battle. It sounds like a big way to shake up type-matching, and it will be interesting to see the impact it has on the competitive scene!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 18th. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these in-game bonuses for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Which one will you rock on your Rotom phone? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!