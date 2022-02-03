Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How to Increase Your Pokedex Rank

Pokemon Legends: Arceus lacks traditional gym badges, but there is a replacement mechanic that’s required to unlock both new items and other necessities. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players quickly join the Galaxy Expedition Team’s Survey Corps in an attempt to complete the Hisui region’s first Pokedex. As players progress through the game, they have an opportunity to raise their rank in the Survey Corps, which in turn unlocks the ability to craft more items and have higher level Pokemon obey them in battle. Functionally, the Galaxy Team’s ranking system replaces the gym badges, although the ranks aren’t specifically tied to a specific region or in-game boss.

Players earn between 10 and 40 research points when they complete a Pokedex research quest, and players earn an additional 100 points when they reach a Research Level of 10. You can collect your research points by speaking to Professor Laventon at any time and see your progress towards your next rank as well. If you’re able to rank up, Laventon will recommend that you talk to Cyllene at Jubilife Village to do so. Cyllene will provide players with recipes to craft new Poke Balls when they rank up as well.

Here’s the amount of points you need to reach every rank in Pokemon Legends: Arceus:

Rank 1: 500 Points Required (Pokemon up to Level 20 will obey you, Heavy Balls unlocked)

Rank 2: 1,800 Points Required (Pokemon up to Level 30 will obey you, Feather Balls unlocked)

Rank 3: 3,500 Points Required (Pokemon up to Level 40 will obey you, Great Balls unlocked)

Rank 4: 6,000 Points Required (Pokemon up to Level 50 will obey you, Leaden Balls unlocked)

Rank 5: 8,500 Points Required (Pokemon up to Level 65 will obey you, Wing Balls unlocked)

Rank 6: 11,000 Points Required (Pokemon up to Level 80 will obey you, Ultra Balls unlocked)

Rank 7: 15,000 Points Required (Pokemon up to Level 100 will obey you, Gigaton Balls unlocked)

Rank 8: 20,000 Points Required (Jet Balls unlocked)

Rank 9: 30,000 Points Required (No additional rewards)

Rank 10: 60,000 Points Required (No additional rewards)



