✖

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will still have the ability to trade between players. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company revealed a ton of new details about Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a brand-new Pokemon game that features a radically different take on the typical Pokemon experience. Not only will the game be set in the ancient past of the Pokemon universe, it will also feature a new kind of battle system that steps away from the traditional turn-based battles of past games. While we already know that Pokemon Legends: Arceus won't feature Ranked Battles, there will be at least some minor interactions between players. The website for Pokemon Legends: Arceus confirms that players will still be able to trade with each other using the trading post at Jubilife Village.

Although trading between players isn't exactly a surprise, it's still nice to see confirmation that the feature will still be present in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The creators of the Pokemon franchise envisioned trading as a core concept, to the point that the multiple game versions (such as Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue) were developed to encourage players to trade with each other. It was impossible for players to obtain every Pokemon in a game using a single version of a game in the past, but many players were curious to see how that would develop in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, given that Game Freak is only making a single version of the game. Pokemon Legends: Arceus will also have connectivity to Pokemon Home, meaning that players can transfer Pokemon they catch in the game to their permanent collection.

Yesterday's Pokemon Presents revealed several other new bits of information about Pokemon Legends: Arceus, including new details about the plot and confirmation that regional variant Pokemon are returning to the game. Players will explore the Hisui region (an area known as the Sinnoh region in the present day) and complete surveying missions that focus on capturing Pokemon and completing different kinds of research tasks involving Pokemon behavior both in and out of battle. New Pokemon confirmed for the game include Wyrdeer and Basculegion, which are evolutions of Stantler and Basculin, respectively.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.