Pokemon Legends: Z-A Continues a Story Many Fans May Have Skipped

When Pokemon Legends: Z-A is released later this year, the game will bring players back to Kalos, the region that originally appeared in Pokemon X and Y. It’s not surprising then that several characters from those games will be returning in key roles. For example, AZ will be making a comeback, alongside his partner Floette. If you played Pokemon X and Y, AZ’s role in the story was a massive one, dominating much of the overall narrative. He’s not the only Kalos resident making a comeback, but even some X and Y players might not recognize one returning character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the most recent trailer for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, players got a good look at Emma, a detective based in Lumiose City. If you played Pokemon X and Y and don’t recall Emma’s role, it’s possible you might have missed her. Like AZ, Emma played a pretty significant role in that generation, but not until after the credits rolled, and players had to jump through some hoops to access her storyline. Players were introduced to Emma in a series of post-game missions that involved Looker, a detective that first appeared in Pokemon Platinum before going on to show up in subsequent games.

image courtesy of nintendo, the pokemon company

When Emma is introduced in Pokemon X and Y, she’s an orphan girl growing up on the streets of Lumiose City alongside an Espurr that she’s nicknamed “Mimi.” As players progress through the post-game campaign, Emma and Looker become good friends, with the older detective taking the young girl under his wing. Life doesn’t get much easier from there, however, as Emma finds herself at the center of a plot from one of Team Flare’s scientists. Eventually, the story ends with Looker leaving Lumiose City, and entrusting his detective agency to Emma.

From what’s been shown of Pokemon Legends: Z-A so far, it seems Emma has continued to maintain the Looker Bureau, and players will help her with missions. Some time has clearly passed since the events of Pokemon X and Y, and it will be interesting to see how the game builds on Emma’s story. So far, there have been no hints about whether Looker himself will be playing some kind of a role, or if Emma’s alter ego Essentia might show up. There are a lot of ways that Game Freak could expand on Emma’s storyline, and it will be interesting to see how things play out.

One of the best things about Pokemon Legends: Arceus is that it helped to build on the lore of the Pokemon universe, and the Sinnoh region in particular. From everything shown thus far, it seems like Pokemon Legends: Z-A could end up doing the same, building on what came before and rewarding those that played previous games in the series. At the very least, fans of Pokemon X and Y should be pretty happy to see what the cast has been up to in the years since those games were released.

Did you play Pokemon X and Y? Are you excited to see characters from those games return in Pokemon Legends: Z-A? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!