Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals More Pokemon in the Game

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak has revealed more Pokemon in the game, and a returning feature from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Last week, Pokemon developer Game Freak was subject to a massive server hack, which in turned leaked a metric ton of private company information, including private files. The result of this was new information on Pokemon games of old, Pokemon games of present, and Pokemon games of the future.

Included in the leaks was information about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, some of which we previously relayed word of. The first leak about Pokemon Legends: Z-A was word what that Mega Evolutions were back. And this tied into the first two Pokemon for the game leaked. More specifically, Mega Zygarde and Mega Zeraora leaked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, it has been relayed — via Centro Leaks — that Stunfisk is also in the game, a Ground/Electric type that debuted back in Generation V, in Pokemon Black and White. While Stunfisk has some regional forms — Unovan Stunfisk nor Galarian Stunfisk — it does not have any evolution.

Other new information includes word that the shiny sound in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is back for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Lastly, it is being claimed the game is currently in a laggy, but “very enjoyable” state. The former is to be expected considering the game is in active development.

This is the end of new information about the game. Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. While there is no debating the validity of the leak, it is still just a leak. In other words, this is not official news.

Further, even if Stunfisk is in the game, and the shiny sound from Pokemon Legends: Arceus as well, this could change over the course of development, as many things often do in game development. That said, the game is very far along in development, scheduled to release next year. In fact, the leaks reveal it was once scheduled to release this year. Because of this, we don’t suspect a ton to change about the game between now and then unless Game Freak goes back to the drawing board entirely because of these leaks, but that seems very unlikely.

For more Pokemon coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A speculation — click here.