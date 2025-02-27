Pokemon Legends: Z-A Release Date Leaks Online Ahead of Pokemon Presents

The Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date has been potentially leaked ahead of tomorrow’s Pokemon Presents. Tomorrow is February 27, also known as Pokemon Day. And like previous years, Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, and Nintendo are collaborating on a new Pokemon Presents that will be packed with brand new Pokemon announcements and news. The trio haven’t confirmed Pokemon Legends: Z-A will feature. However, the expectation is it not only will resurface for the first time since its reveal during Pokemon Day 2024, but will headline the presentation. To this end, Nintendo fans may finally get the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date. Whether or not this will happen, remains to be seen, but in the meantime a new rumor may have spilled the Poke Beans on behalf of Game Freak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Legends: Z-A has only been announced for the Nintendo Switch, but with the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, there is a very good chance it will end up being a cross-gen game available on both the Switch and the Switch 2. If not, it will at least be playable on Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility. Whatever the case, unless the Nintendo Switch 2 releases before the end of June, the game will not be available on Switch 2 at launch, or at least that is what the new rumor alleges.

According to the new Pokemon rumor, the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date is June 26, 2025. June 26 is a Thursday, which is the preferred release day for Nintendo as of late. Traditionally though Pokemon games have typically released on Fridays. That said, there hasn’t been a new Pokemon game since Nintendo switch to its Thursday strategy.

There is nothing about the alleged Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date that raises any major red flags, however, the source is an anonymous user with no track record to legitimize the claim. This doesn’t rule out the rumor entirely, as many infamous leaks over the years have come from similarly anonymous sources. Still, it goes without saying that everything here about the Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel should be taken with a major grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, this rumor has not drawn out Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, nor Nintendo for any type of comment. Currently, there are several reasons that suggest this will not change, however, if it does we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage not just on Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but all things Pokemon, click here.