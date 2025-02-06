Pokemon Legends: Z-A Rumor Reveals Starters, Mega Evolutions, and June Release Date

A new rumor about Pokemon Legends: Z-A is starting to make the rounds for potentially leaking various salient details about the upcoming Nintendo Switch game. This includes the Pokemon Legends: Z-A starters, some Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date, or at least the release month of the Switch game. The origins of the rumor are questionable, but because there are so many major details, and because Pokemon fans are desperate to know more about the Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel, the rumor has been getting passed on social media and other parts of the Internet.

First, the Pokemon Legends: Z-A starters. According to the new rumor, the starters of Pokemon Legends: Z-A are going to be Totodile, Litten, Snivy. For those that don’t know: Totodile is the Gen 2 water starter, Litten is the Gen 7 fire starter, and Snivy the Gen 5 grass starter. These games, respectively, are Pokemon Silver and Gold, Pokemon Black and White, and Pokemon Sun and Moon.

In addition to potentially revealing the Pokemon Legends: Z-A starters, the rumor has potentially revealed two different Mega Evolutions in the game: Mega Flygon and Mega Dragonite, both of which are fan-favorite Pokemon.

The rumor also mentions the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date, though the intel is lacking some precise information. According to the rumor, Pokemon Legends: Z-A will release sometime in June 2025, but when exactly in the summer month, it does not say. Interestingly, this is around the time the Nintendo Switch 2 is speculated and rumored to release. To this end, it could end up being a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game.

The rumor concludes by claiming all of this will be revealed in the next trailer for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which will also be its second trailer. And this trailer is supposedly coming on February 27 as part of a Pokemon Presents presentation.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt because the source of this rumor is an anonymous leaker on 4chan. Now, anonymous leakers on 4chan have infamously leaked many things in the past. Many ultra dubious 4chan rumors have turned out to be true in the past. Both of these things are rare in comparison to how much hogwash has come from 4chan though.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, and Nintendo — have commented on this rumor. Typically, all three do not comment on rumors so we do not expect this to change. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Pokemon coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A speculation — click here.