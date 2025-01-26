Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Confirms Feature Previous Games Were Missing

A Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak has seemingly confirmed that a feature missing from previous games will be in the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel. The new Pokemon game is expected to release sometime this year via the Nintendo Switch and with unexpected starters. Whether it will get a Nintendo Switch 2 version, remains to be seen, but no matter what it will be at least playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility, a feature Nintendo has confirmed for the Switch 2.

The new leak comes from the same source of every Pokemon leak the last few months: the Game Freak hacker. Recently, the hacker dumped the Pokemon Home source code onto the Internet, which in turn revealed that Game Freak is working adding Latin America Spanish as a language option to Pokemon Home.

This seems to confirm a previous rumor from Centro Leaks that Pokemon Legends: Z-A would be the first core Pokemon game to have the LatAm Spanish translation. This is something that many Pokemon fans have been pleading for Game Freak to remedy with previous Pokemon games, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. And this new leak suggests that is exactly what it is doing.

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. While everything checks out and looks likely at this point, none of this is official information. Further, even if this is the plan right now it doens’t mean will remain the plan as everything is subject to change in game development. This is especially the case for anything that has not been officially disclosed to the public.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, nor Nintendo — have commented on this rumor. None of these entities typically comment on rumors and speculation, so we don’t expect this situation to change, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

