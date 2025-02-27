Every Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A Confirmed So Far

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the upcoming sequel to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, focusing on Generation 6 and Lumiose City. The most exciting part about Pokemon games is the different types of Pokemon players can encounter and catch. We learned from the Pokemon Presents event which three starter Pokemon will be available, but beyond those, fans are still hoping their favorite Pokemon appear in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. While The Pokemon Company hasn’t officially revealed the Pokedex for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the trailers released so far confirm some of the Pokemon that’ll be included in the Nintendo Switch game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Pokemon listed below are confirmed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, we did not see all the pre-evolutions and evolutions for these Pokemon, but we can assume they’ll be in Pokemon Legends: Z-A as well. The only exception would come if there are regional variants or alternate methods of obtaining these Pokemon.

Here is every Pokemon confirmed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A:

All Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Generation 1: Pokemon Red & Blue

Kangaskhan

Charizard

Magikarp

Gyrados

Eevee

Jolteon

Flareon

Vaporeon

Pikachu

Raichu

Bellsprout

Weepingbell

Victrebell

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Onyx

Dragonair

Arbok

Pinsir

Generation 2: Pokemon Gold & Silver

Totodile

Chickorita

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Larvitar

Umbreon

Heracross

Generation 3: Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire

Absol

Sabelye

Gardevoir

Swablu

Altaria

Bagon

Glaceon

Generation 4: Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

Lucario

Rotom

Budew

Roserade

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Generation 5: Pokemon Black & White

Sandile

Krookodile

Litleo

Pyroar

Patrat

Trubbish

Garbador

Chandelure

Skiddo

Gogoat

Inkay

Hawklucha

Emolga

Generation 6: Pokemon X & Y

Flabebe

Floette

Florges

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Zygarde

Aegislash

Sylveon

Swirlix

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Vivillion

Spritzee

Aromatisse

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Flecthling

Talonflame

Dragalge

Dedenne

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Furfrou

Klefki

Meowstic

Mega Evolutions

Mega Lucario

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Absol

Mega Altaria

Mega Sabelye

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Ampharos

Mega Gyrados

Mega Gardevoir

This is only a handful of Pokemon that we know will be in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Pokemon Legends: Arceus had roughly 242 Pokemon in its Pokedex, so we can assume Pokemon Legends: Z-A will likely feature a similar number. More Pokemon will be revealed as we get closer to the late 2025 release window and more trailer are released for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Be sure to watch the latest trailer and see an in-depth look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A.