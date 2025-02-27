Every Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A Confirmed So Far

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the upcoming sequel to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, focusing on Generation 6 and Lumiose City. The most exciting part about Pokemon games is the different types of Pokemon players can encounter and catch. We learned from the Pokemon Presents event which three starter Pokemon will be available, but beyond those, fans are still hoping their favorite Pokemon appear in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. While The Pokemon Company hasn’t officially revealed the Pokedex for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the trailers released so far confirm some of the Pokemon that’ll be included in the Nintendo Switch game.
While the Pokemon listed below are confirmed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, we did not see all the pre-evolutions and evolutions for these Pokemon, but we can assume they’ll be in Pokemon Legends: Z-A as well. The only exception would come if there are regional variants or alternate methods of obtaining these Pokemon.
Here is every Pokemon confirmed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A:
All Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A
Generation 1: Pokemon Red & Blue
- Kangaskhan
- Charizard
- Magikarp
- Gyrados
- Eevee
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Vaporeon
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Bellsprout
- Weepingbell
- Victrebell
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Onyx
- Dragonair
- Arbok
- Pinsir
Generation 2: Pokemon Gold & Silver
- Totodile
- Chickorita
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Larvitar
- Umbreon
- Heracross
Generation 3: Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire
- Absol
- Sabelye
- Gardevoir
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Bagon
- Glaceon
Generation 4: Pokemon Diamond & Pearl
- Lucario
- Rotom
- Budew
- Roserade
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
Generation 5: Pokemon Black & White
- Sandile
- Krookodile
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Patrat
- Trubbish
- Garbador
- Chandelure
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Inkay
- Hawklucha
- Emolga
Generation 6: Pokemon X & Y
- Flabebe
- Floette
- Florges
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Zygarde
- Aegislash
- Sylveon
- Swirlix
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillion
- Spritzee
- Aromatisse
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Flecthling
- Talonflame
- Dragalge
- Dedenne
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Furfrou
- Klefki
- Meowstic
Mega Evolutions
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Kangaskhan
- Mega Absol
- Mega Altaria
- Mega Sabelye
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Gyrados
- Mega Gardevoir
This is only a handful of Pokemon that we know will be in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Pokemon Legends: Arceus had roughly 242 Pokemon in its Pokedex, so we can assume Pokemon Legends: Z-A will likely feature a similar number. More Pokemon will be revealed as we get closer to the late 2025 release window and more trailer are released for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Be sure to watch the latest trailer and see an in-depth look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A.