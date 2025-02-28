Pokemon Legends: Z-A Trailer Reveals Fan-Favorite Character Returns

There have been numerous generations of Pokemon games, starting with the classic Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue. Since then, spin-off games have become more popular and frequent. Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the next entry in the Legends series of Pokemon, following Pokemon Legends: Arceus. While fans are excited to see what new Pokemon are added, many are looking forward to the story, which centers around Lumiose City. The latest trailer for Pokemon Legends: Z-A gave a closer look at the story, but fans think they have spotted a small detail hinting a fan-favorite character may return.

At the 2:58-minute mark, players get a look at a room in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. At first, it doesn’t appear to be anything special, but a closer look reveals several details that suggest a certain character will appear in the game.

Looker was first introduced in Pokemon Platinum and has appeared in multiple generations of games and anime since then. When first met, Looker is a police officer and detective of the International Police. The detective was investigating Team Galatic and played a major role in the story of Pokemon Platinum. Since then, he has traveled the world on various cases, often looking into the bad guy team in each game.

The room in question seen during the Pokemon Legends: Z-A trailer looks nearly identical to Looker’s office in Pokemon X and Pokemon Y. Most of the furniture is in the same location and appears the same, with some obvious differences due to the graphical enhancements. Further evidence is the coat hanging on the wall that looks just like Looker’s coat. Players can also see a bulletin board that looks like it is covered with clues.

Seeing as how Looker is an investigator, this basically confirms he will appear in the game, or, perhaps Emma, who he left the building to. Emma was a child when we last saw her, so it is possible she has grown up and followed in Looker’s footsteps. But what would Looker or Emma be doing in Pokemon Legends: Z-A?

One theory is that Looker or Emma are investigating Quasartico Inc. in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The company is heading the urban redevelopment plan and basically screams bad guys or hides some secret. This may be speculation, but Quasartico Inc. makes the most logical sense for an investigation based on what we know about the game so far.

While it seems almost guaranteed Looker will return, or at least Emma in his stead, this is speculation. The office may be a coincidence, but with how similar it looks this seems unlikely. Only time will tell if fans will see Looker return in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A was the star of The Pokemon Company’s 2025 Pokemon Day, with a lengthy trailer showcasing the game. Fans were able to see the starter Pokemon, consisting of Totodile, Chickorita, and Tepig, as well as many more Pokemon. The return of Looker would be a great way to point the story in a specific direction, as well as give a throwback to older generations of Pokemon.