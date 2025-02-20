10 Biomes I Want to See in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Fans are beyond excited for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. While Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet were well received, many were hoping for more features from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As the games were developed around the same time, these features were not implemented. A sequel is the perfect opportunity for Game Freak and The Pokemon Company to expand on its new formula. Pokemon Legends: Z-A takes inspiration from Pokemon X and Pokemon Y, featuring a focus on Lumiose City. However, this focus has some worried that the game will take place entirely in a city with no additional biomes.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A has been confirmed to focus on Lumiose City, but the plot follows an urban redevelopment plan. This likely means fans can expect different regions and biomes to be present, and players will work on incorporating these into Lumiose City. Here are the biomes I want to see the most in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Grassland

ash, misty, and brock looking at tauros.

Forget the typical sprawling, untouched meadow. The grasslands of Pokémon Legends: Z-A must be a dynamic space. This region would serve as a visual representation of Lumiose City’s far-reaching expansion. Open fields where wildflowers and patches of tall grass dot the horizon make the perfect starting location for new players. It’s a biome where you might spot a herd of Tauros grazing near a construction site or a flock of Pidgey taking flight from the tall grass.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A wouldn’t be a static area: it could evolve throughout the story. The urban sprawl encroaching more and more on the wild, symbolizing the central focus of the game. This area needs to be a beautiful harmony of man and nature, giving a sense of a living ecosystem. It’s a place where wild battles happen between different species as they compete for territory in the face of man’s expansion. The grasslands serve as a reminder of the natural world that existed before Lumiose City’s urban expansion.

River

pokemon mystery dungeon river.

Lumiouse City already has a river flowing through it, dividing the North and South Boulevards in Pokemon X and Pokemon Y. It needs to be more than just a water feature, though, and should instead be a dynamic ecosystem with several distinct habitats. In its upper reaches, you might encounter rapid, fast-flowing sections that test your skills and agility as you ride on Pokémon like Basculegion. In slower, calmer sections, you might find more water Pokémon that prefer a slow lifestyle like Lotad by the shores.

Further downstream, the river may become deeper, where Pokémon such as Goldeen and Barboach reside. This would be where fishing would become a needed mechanic. This river could also be a place of discovery with secrets that change along with the flow of the river, as well as reveal the history of its influence on Lumiose City’s development. The river should also act as an important travel path allowing the player to get to certain places quickly.



Gardens

Dawn in flower bed.

The garden area needs to be more than just a nice place to take a walk. Lumiose City’s rich culture could showcase various types of gardens. Picture a grand, formal garden, meticulously designed and cared for to support various Grass Pokemon. Imagine rooftop gardens and terraces where flying Pokemon and Bug Pokemon can enjoy fresh berries. Pokemon Legends: Z-A could easily incorporate these natural spaces throughout the city.

The player could even be assigned a garden, with the state of it changing as the game progesses and how the player cares for it. Bringing back various berry trees and exotic plants could affect how the garden appears, but also what Pokemon would visit it. Pokemon Legends: Arceus allowed the players to work a small farm and expanding on these mechanics through a customizable garden would be a great step forward.

Forest

ash and trevenant.

The forest biome in Pokémon Legends: Z-A needs to be something more than just a generic collection of trees. It needs to feel like an ancient and untouched sanctuary. Towering trees that block out the sunlight and narrow paths that make exploration difficult should be a must and would showcase the wild nature of the region. This is an area that has been untouched by the city’s expansion, preserving a sense of mystery and wonder.

Dense foliage would be home to Grass and Bug Pokemon, and at night, Ghost Pokemon would come out, especially deeper in the forest. The forest would offer a place to find rare Pokémon, items, and new plants to bring back to the player’s garden in Lumiose City. This area would become a place of respite from the city and offer many Pokemon not within the city limits.

Underground Caves

jesse and james looking at a cave.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A needs to add an underground cave system. It could go underneath the city and extend into the surrounding region. Adding this would give players not only a source for Pokemon, but also a way to mine and collect materials to expand on the crafting system from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The cave system could be massive, and feature different elements like chambers with glowing crystals or even lava running through it.

Players could stumble into these caves and discover Noibat hanging from the ceilings or watch Onix slithering through the darkness. Game Freak could expand on the Underground from Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl and really use the survival mechanics in the Legends series. Secret passageways could offer more reasons to explore for players and encourage them to push farther into the caves.

Lake

pokemon lake.

There is already a river running through Lumiose City, so including a lake would be another easy biome. Most moving water starts from a lake or mountain and the city would likely need water to continue the urban redevelopment plan. The lake should have a unique, diverse ecosystem including shallow areas and areas with greater depth. Players would find an abundance of Water-type Pokemon here, with the species differing between areas.

Deeper areas within the lake would offer larger Pokemon, such as Gyrados and Milotic, while shallow areas would have Pokemon like Psyduck and Buizel. Players would be able to fish along the shore, but would need to surf or use a boat to reach the center of the lake. Game Freak could also add a shrine or temple in the center of the lake paying tribute to the legendary Pokemon, Xerneas and Yveltal, that could tie into the game’s story.

Swamp

ash and party with mr. swamp.

Swamps don’t get enough attention in Pokemon games, and introducing a swamp region for Pokemon Legends: Z-A could tie in the natural world with manmade pollution of the city’s expansion. The natural elements of the swamp would consist of murky water, tall moss-covered trees, and an abundance of Bug and Poison-type Pokemon. However, the city’s expansion could dump materials and contaminants into the swamp, affecting the environment and what Pokemon appear.

While Pokemon like Croagunk, Venipede, or Wooper would be expected here, the addition of manmade toxins would see Pokemon like Grimer or Trubbish appearing in the swamp. What could once have been a natural fog or mist in the swamp may now be cloudy pollution. This could introduce quests to reduce the impact the urban redevelopment plan has on the environment and help players strike a balance between the natural and artificial.

Mountain

Pokemon mt. Chimney.

Mountains in Pokemon games typically represent end-game areas or places where strong Pokemon gather. Including a mountain region in Pokemon Legends: Z-A would provide a late-game biome and stand as a final challenge for the urban development program. It could be a series of trials that players must overcome, a unique habitat for powerful Pokémon, and provide a beautiful view of Lumiose City.

High cliffs should be the home to Pokémon such as Garchomp, Rhydon, and Braviary. Lower paths should have Pokemon like Rockruff and Machop that can handle the rough terrain. If Pokemon Legends: Z-A brings back dynamic weather from Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, the mountain could be the perfect place to showcase this feature. It could change the Pokemon appearing here and the challenges this region presents.

Desert

Pikachu running through desert.

The desert in Pokemon Legends: Z-A shouldn’t be static but a rolling region of shifting dunes and blistering heat. As the sands shifted, new paths and hidden secrets would be revealed. Players could discover temple ruins buried long ago, or an oasis to provide some comfort. Wild sandstorms could appear and cause players to get lost or force them to find shelter.

Pokemon like Cacturne, Flygon, Sandile, and Bramblin would fit right in with this region, and show how vibrant a desert ecosystem can be. With the ever-changing landscape, players would have to spend time finding every Pokemon within this biome. Exploration and preparation would play a big role here for Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Winter Area

ash, brock, and dawn looking at snowy town.

A winter area would be perfect for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, especially if it introduces weather. Whether it’s a permanent snowy landscape at the peak of a mountain or northern region, or it’s a temporary winter wonderland after snowland, icy areas have always been present in Pokemon and they need to appear here. Game Freak could even incorporate frozen caves and water features.

Players would find Pokémon like Froslass, Beartic, and Glaceon here. Like the desert’s sandstorms, snowfall and hail would affect visibility, cover up secrets, and force the player to find shelter. Game Freak could even introduce temperature effects from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to further enhance the survival aspects.