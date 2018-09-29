Nintendo Reveals ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Event Details

Nintendo has officially kicked off the Pokemon: Let’s Go festivities in sunny California with their first stop being Santa Monica! For those trainers in the area, the Big N has shared a first look at the event happening now and where you need to go to get there.

Calling all Trainers! Pikachu and Eevee are on a road trip with #PokemonLetsGo and Santa Monica is the first stop! Stop by 1342 5th Street until 6 pm today to join the fun atmosphere, get some special hands-on time with the games, and play @PokemonGoApp while you’re there! pic.twitter.com/jooZS6YI71 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 29, 2018

In our first look at the adorable event, we of course see our little cuties Pikachu and Eevee in their full glory, including a sneak peek at more gameplay with the oh-so precious Jiggly Puff front and center.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It wouldn’t be a Pokemon event without a giant Pokeball, which is where trainers will make their choice on which adorable pocket monster they will be rooting for. Are you #TeamPikachu or #TeamEevee? You decide!

There will be food, gameplay, and community love felt at this event and this is just the first stop among many in the road ahead! Unfortunately we don’t know exactly how many stops are a part of this event or if it is specifically just for the Los Angeles area, but a nation-wide tour would be an amazing way for Nintendo fans all over the country to get their hands on the game before its November release.

There have been other playable demos of the game, including one during PAX West and again at the 2018 Pokemon World Championships in Nashville, Tennessee. Overall the reaction to the game was positive – especially when it came to the Pokeball mechanic players can use in real life to catch these adorable creatures.

Pokemon has come a long way through the years with many more amazing memories to come. If you’re in the Santa Monica area, be sure to check out the event before it ends at 6 PM PST.

As for the game itelf, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! is set for a November 16, 2018 release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.