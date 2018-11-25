‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’, ‘God of War’ Games Dominating Black Friday Sales

Even though sales are still going on through today, it looks like this year’s Black Friday spending has gone through the roof, based on an early report from Adobe. And a couple of popular video games have helped lead the charge!

Per the report, which you can see below, spending for this year’s Black Friday event reached $6.2 billion, up 23.6 percent from the previous year. That’s more than the previous $5.9 billion estimate the company made.

On top of that, it pointed out the top five best selling products for the holiday season. And while laptops were all the rage and some shoppers had an obsession with Fingerlings (and whatever L.O.L Surprise is), two games managed to make their way into the top five.

The first were the two Pokemon: Let’s Go! games featuring Pikachu and Eevee, adding to the game’s already overflowing success. It was previously reported that the game cleared three million copies sold in its first week of release, setting a new record for a Nintendo Switch product — something that could possibly be overlapped by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when it arrives next week.

But what’s even more impressive is what made the number five spot — God of War. This epic action game, which came out in April, found a resurgence during Black Friday, as some retailers marked down the game to as low as $17. As a result, many are experiencing Kratos’ epic adventure for the first time ever, or gifting it to someone they love so they can experience it.

That’s an interesting surprise, considering that Spider-Man has become packed in with the PlayStation 4, giving Insomniac Games’ release more potential exposure with shoppers. But we’re happy to see Kratos dominate this holiday season all the same.

Another interesting stat from this report highlighted that over one-third of purchases for Black Friday were made over a smartphone, up from the previous year’s numbers by fifteen percent. Considering the convenience they provide with shopping (you don’t even have to get out of bed!), we’re not too shocked by this. But will they increase even more next year? We’ll have to see.

You can see the full report here. The Pokemon Let’s Go! games are available now for Nintendo Switch; and you can pick up God of War for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.