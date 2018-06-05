Pokemon: Let’s Go Will Be Playable at E3

Nintendo’s newest Pokemon games, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee, will have playable demos at E3.

Nintendo released some new details about their E3 plans earlier today, which confirmed that both Super Smash Bros. and the pair of new Pokemon games will be playable at the upcoming gaming conference. While the Pokemon demos are on a first come, first serve basis, players will need to sign up for the Super Smash Bros. demos in advance.

Nintendo and the Pokemon Company announced the new Pokemon games at a press conference last week ahead of E3. Pokemon: Let’s Go is a loose remake of Pokemon Yellow and will be set in the Kanto region. The game simplifies much of Pokemon’s core gameplay – catching, training, and evolving Pokemon are all much simpler, inspired by how Pokemon Go handled those mechanics in the game.

Pokemon: Let’s Go will also have some very big “firsts” for the franchise. Not only is it the first “main series” Pokemon game to come out for a household console, the game will also feature local multiplayer so that two players can catch and battle Pokemon at the same time.

It remains to be seen how much “new” information we’ll get about the new Pokemon games at E3, since the games were just announced. Although playable demos should give us a good idea about how the games will work, we probably won’t get too much new Pokemon information at E3, since they were just the focus of their own big press conference.

In addition to a Nintendo Direct and their Treehouse: Live presentations featuring various developers and demonstrations of different games, Nintendo will also host two eSports invitationals, featuring Splatoon and Super Smash Bros. players facing off to determine who’s the best in the world.

E3’s conferences will take place June 9-12th, followed by several days of open showroom floor for fans. Pokemon: Let’s Go comes out on November 16th.