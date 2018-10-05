The ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Poke Ball Plus Charging Stand and D-Pad Switch Controller Are Here

If you’re a Pokemon fan that has always wanted a functional Poke Ball and a cool little dock to display it on, your dreams have sort of come true!

As you probably know, Pokemon: Let’s Go , Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch November 16th. These games can be played with an accessory that is about as close to a real Poke Ball as you’re likely to get. The Poke Ball Plus ($49.99) works like a Joy-Con, but also lights up, vibrates, and plays sounds based on what you do in the Let’s Go games or if you’re near a Pokemon or Poke Stop in Pokemon Go. You can even shake it to hear the Pokemon inside.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The HORI Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Plus Drop & Charge Stand is officially licensed by Nintendo, and it’s the perfect way to display your Poke Ball Plus and keep it charged up. The dock looks awesome, and it’s like having you’re own little Pokemon Center in the house. You can pre-order it here for $19.99 with shipping slated for November 16th. Now, I wonder if this would work as a belt.

Keep in mind that Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Nintendo Switch bundles will also arrive on Nov. 16th and they include a Nintendo Switch, a Pokemon Pikachu and Eevee-themed dock and matching Joy-Con controllers, the Poke Ball Plus accessory, and a download code for the game listed on the box.

Pre-orders for both consoles are live live at Best Buy and at GameStop for $399.99, which will save you $10 over buying the items individually (the Pokemon-themed Switch isn’t sold separately). The discount is the same if you get a Nintendo Switch and a Poke Ball Plus Pack but, again, you won’t be getting that Pokemon Switch. At the time of writing, pre-orders were sold out on Amazon but keep tabs on that link for the inevitable restock.

If you already own a Nintendo Switch and you would like to Pokemon it up a bit (not to mention give it a more retro feel), you might want to consider another HORI product that just went up for pre-order. The Pikachu Edition D-Pad controller is available here for $24.99 with shipping slated for November 16th.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.