Pokemon Community Reacts To Logan Paul

Pokemon fans are not happy with controversial YouTuber Logan Paul.

Last week, Logan Paul drew the ire of millions when he posted a controversial video of him and his friends discovering a dead body in Japan’s infamous Aokigahara Forest. The forest sits on the edge of Mt. Fuji and is known as the Suicide Forest as hundreds of people end their lives there each year. During the video, Paul and his friends joked after finding the body of a person who recently hanged themselves in the forest and the video contained several extended shots of the body still hanging from a tree.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, a video has surfaced of Paul’s other antics in Tokyo. An edit of another video posted by Paul shows the vlogger throwing an oversized stuffed PokeBalls at passerbys and running around Tokyo dressed in a Pikachu onesie.

Pokemon fans are condemning Paul’s actions in Tokyo, noting that he makes all international fans of franchise look bad. The popular Pokemon fansite Pokejungle released a statement condemning Paul and called for fans of the franchise to speak out against him. “We should recognize as a fandom that this sort of behavior is not acceptable and anyone masquerading around in Pokémon costumes and harassing people is not something the Pokémon community condones,” the statement reads. “And that stand [sic] whether or not it’s Logan Paul.”

Others Pokemon fans are voicing their displeasure on Twitter.

Logan Paul’s Pokémon video made me so angry when i saw how much he was disrespecting the people there. Respect is greatly valued in Japan. You don’t go around throwing Pokémon balls and just do whatever you want. You need to consider what is appropriate. some comments 🔽 pic.twitter.com/I2EEqlvCuI — yuki (@seouljmn) January 5, 2018

Heard what that idiot Logan Paul did in Japan recently. The rude behavior and giving Pokemon fans outside Japan a bad name. Even the locals hate him. GET THIS GUY OFF YOUTUBE PERIOD! — Aussie Riolu (@AussieRiolu) January 6, 2018

Even actress Lucy Hale commented about Paul’s recent problematic videos.

Please everyone. Learn from this guys mistakes. We all make them , but this is just absolutely fucked up. I hope he reevaluates how to respect people. https://t.co/dftpGWDfo4 — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) January 6, 2018

One alleged childhood friend even pointed out that Paul has ever been needlessly cruel when it comes to the Pokemon franchise.

If you’re just finding out now that Logan Paul is an asshole, let us just remember that he deleted all the Pokemon on my gameboy in the 4th grade. — Conor Emser (@conoremser) January 2, 2018

Paul has publicly stated that he’s taking a break from YouTube to reflect on his recent actions. Hopefully, his actions and videos have at least some lasting repercussions, as his subscriber base has recently increased thanks to the controversies.