Pokemon Reveals New Build-a-Bear Plush

Pokemon fans have been treated to a number of cool plush options from Build-a-Bear, and the retailer has just announced the latest addition to its collection: Leafeon! The Grass-type Eevee-lution comes just a few months after the release of the Ice-type, Glaceon. The bundle is currently available to order from Build-a-Bear’s website, which includes the plush, a 5-in-1 sound chip, a cape, and a sleeper. Build-a-Bear is currently hosting a 25% off sale on select Pokemon bundles, but Leafeon is, unfortunately, not included. The bundle is priced at $65.

An image of the Leafeon Build-a-Bear plush can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers in the US looking to order Leafeon can do so right here.

Our newest Pokémon plush is unbeLEAFably cute! Leafeon is the newest Pokémon plush to arrive at Build-A-Bear –shop the online bundle for this exclusive cape, sleeper and 5-in-1 sound!



With the release of Leafeon, Build-a-Bear has now made plushes of all but one of Eevee’s current evolutions; the company has yet to offer a plush of Sylveon. With seven of the eight Eeveelutions now available from the retailer, it seems like a safe bet Sylveon will release sometime in the near future, though no official announcement has been made.

Eevee has long been one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise, and a big part of that appeal is based on its different evolutionary forms. When Eevee first debuted in 1996’s Pokemon Red and Green, it could evolve into one of three Pokemon: Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon. When Pokemon Gold and Silver released in 1999, it introduced two more forms: Espeon and Umbreon. The tradition continued in 2006’s Diamond and Pearl, which brought in Glaceon and Leafeon. Finally, 2013’s Pokemon X and Y introduced Sylveon.

There have been two Pokemon generations since then, but neither featured a new form for Eevee. Rumors suggest that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature a new evolution for Eevee when it releases on Nintendo Switch later this year. If that does end up being the case, it seems like a safe bet it will receive a plush from Build-a-Bear before too long!

Are you looking forward to the Leafeon Build-a-Bear? Have you bought all the Eeveelutions? Let us know in the comments orshare your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!