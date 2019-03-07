Pokemon ‘One Lucky Day’ Pikachu Funko Pop Figure Is in Stock

Back in February, Pokemon Company and Funko announced that a series of twelve “A Day With Pikachu” Pokemon Pop figures with a seasonal theme would be released each month, starting with a “One Lucky Day” Leprechaun Pikachu for March.

The figure went up for sale via Pokemon Center and quickly sold out, but your second chance is happening now. The “One Lucky Day” Pickachu Pop figure is available to order right here at GameStop for $14.99, but don’t expect it to last long. UPDATE: It didn’t. At this point getting one on eBay is probably going to be your best bet. On a related note, you can still pre-order the Bulbasaur Funko Pop right here.

Look for additional seasonal figures with names like “Blooming Curiosity”, “Sweet Days are Here”, “Surprises to Fall For”, and “Completely Thank-Full” in the coming months. The full list of releases in the A Day With Pikachu Funko Pop lineup can be found below.

• A Day with Pikachu: One Lucky Day

• A Day with Pikachu: Rainy Day Pokémon

• A Day with Pikachu: Blooming Curiosity

• A Day with Pikachu: Sweet Days Are Here

• A Day with Pikachu: Sparking Up a Celebration

• A Day with Pikachu: Splashing Away Summer

• A Day with Pikachu: Charged Up for Game Day

• A Day with Pikachu: Surprises to Fall For

• A Day with Pikachu: Completely Thank-Full

• A Day with Pikachu: A Cool New Friend

• A Day with Pikachu: Ringing In the Fun

• A Day with Pikachu: Surprising Weather Ahead

Note that a Pokemon Bulbasaur Funko Pop was also released last month, and one of the few places you can get your hands on one at the moment is right here with a pre-order slated for shipping in March.

