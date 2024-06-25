Palworld on Nintendo Switch Seems Unlikely, Says Pocketpair Boss

It's starting to sound like the 2024 breakout hit Palworld might not end up releasing for Nintendo Switch after all. Upon its release on Xbox and PC platforms earlier this year, those on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch soon after began making it known that they'd like to see Palworld come to their own hardware of choice. And while a launch on PlayStation for Palworld is starting to look possible, the boss in charge of the game is making it sound unlikely.

Speaking to Game File, Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe opened up about the possibility of Palworld making the jump to Switch. Generally speaking, Mizobe didn't say that such a port for Palworld would never happen, but he did note that there would be "technical reasons" that would make it difficult to bring the game to Switch. As a result, a Switch version of Palworld doesn't seem to be on the horizon, at least for the time being.

The saving grace with this situation is that a new Nintendo Switch console is known to be in the pipeline. Although it hasn't been revealed just yet, the "Switch 2" is reportedly launching in 2025 and may end up being revealed later this year. Assuming that the Switch follow-up has more powerful tech at its disposal, there's a chance that Pocketpair could look to then port Palworld to this new Nintendo console. Until that time, though, it sounds like such a release won't be coming to pass.

As mentioned, the next platform that Palworld seems to be jumping to is PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In recent days, one of the community managers behind Palworld shared a new message on social media which looked to be a clear tease of the game's arrival on PlayStation platforms. Those at Sony have made it known since Palworld's launch earlier in 2024 that it would be attempting to bring the crafting and survival title to its own platforms eventually. While nothing is official just yet, it wouldn't be shocking to see a formal announcement of Palworld on PS5 and PS4 relatively soon.

