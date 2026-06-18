Pokemon Pokopia Adds New Mythical Pokemon With Latest Limited-Time Event

It’s been an exciting few weeks for Pokemon Pokopia fans. We got the official reveal of a brand-new Expansion Pass that will add new content to the cozy game. Now, The Pokemon Company has finally unveiled the game’s next live event. Like previous events centered on Hoppip and Sableye, this new Pokopia event will introduce a new Pokemon. But this time, it’s the Mythical Pokemon Jirachi.

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The new Pokemon Pokopia event begins on June 23rd and will run through July 8th. It adds Jirachi, who will appear at the start of the event. From the sounds of it, this will be very similar to the Hoppip and Sableye events. But where those were more common Pokemon pals, Jirachi is a seldom-seen Mythical Pokemon. That makes this one of the more exciting additions, as many Legendary and Mythical Pokemon are tricky to easily add to your island in Pokopia.

Pokemon Pokopia Adds Jirachi in Next Limited-Time Event

Courtesy of Game Freak

The Pokemon Company shared initial details about the upcoming event via the official @Pokemon Twitter account. When the event begins on June 23rd, players will be able to befriend Jirachi. It should spawn at the Pokemon Center and become the talk of the town, like newly introduced event Pokemon before it. And like Hoppip and Sableye, Jirachi will arrive with a request for Ditto.

During the Jirachi event, players will be tasked with collecting new Shining Wish Notes. These will likely spawn on Dream Islands like Hoppip’s seeds and Sableye’s gems, but we’ll know for sure once the event goes live. Jirachi will post up in the Pokemon Center, where you can trade the Wish Notes for a variety of star-themed items that are perfect for crafting a new place for Jirachi to call home. If this event follows previous patterns, we can expect some of these items to be essential for creating Jirachi’s ideal habitat in Pokemon Pokopia.

Wish upon a star! 💫 Jirachi is coming to #PokemonPokopia!



Starting Tuesday, June 23, you can befriend Jirachi, the Wish Pokémon. Additionally, you can collect shining wish notes, which are only available during the event, and exchange them for items inspired by the starry sky. pic.twitter.com/UunWzwEmbv — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 18, 2026

From the initial screenshots, it looks like we’re getting a star-themed bed, side table, lamp, rug, wall clock, and dresser, plus a telescope and a few items that are a bit tricky to make out. They are all yellow and blue, matching Jirachi itself perfectly. I already can’t wait to put these items into a house that Jirachi can call home… especially since I’m still working on tracking down the other Mythical and Legendary Pokémon that can randomly spawn on Dream Islands.

This will be the fourth live event in Pokemon Pokopia, and it seems we’re mostly settling into a pattern with similar event types. Aside from Bulbasaur’s Jump Rope Contest, most events have followed the same basic structure of searching for limited-time items, then trading them for decor. This event will require that you have the latest version of Pokopia installed, with the new free update that went live in early June. You’ll also need an active online connection to participate.

If you want to befriend Jirachi and get ahold of the new, limited-time items, be sure to mark your calendars for some Pokopia time starting June 23rd. This should tide us over nicely while we wait for the Bubbly Basin DLC to drop this August.

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