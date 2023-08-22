Pokemon Reveals Poltchageist for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

The Pokemon Company has officially revealed Poltchageist, a new convergent species of Pokemon that will appear in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. The new Pokemon is a Pokemon that is modeled after Sinistea, which is a Ghost-type Pokemon that originally appeared in the Galar region, but with characteristics of a matcha tea set instead of the British tea set that Sinistea and its evolution Polteageist live in. However, Poltchageist isn't a regional variant of Sinistea, but is instead an example of a convergent species – a totally separate species of Pokemon that has evolved over time to have similar characteristics as other species due to a similar environment. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet previously introduced Toedscool and Wiglett, two convergent species that look similar to Tentacool and Diglett respectively.

You can see the first look at Poltchageist in the trailer below:

The new Pokemon joins the new Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and the new Pokemon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. While the storyline of The Teal Mask is unclear, we do know that Ogerpon and the other Pokemon are heavily inspired by the Momotari folk story from Japan. The DLC will also feature Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin that resembles a candied apple, and will introduce a new 19th Tera Type, whose abilities are currently unknown. A second DLC – The Indigo Disc will introduce Raging Bolt and Iron Crown, two new Paradox Pokemon based on Raikou and Coballion, the Duraludon evolution Archaludon, and the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC – The Teal Mask will be released on September 13th.