Pokemon Announces New Children's Books

The Pokemon Company is publishing a new series of interactive books for young children. Pikachu Press, the book publishing arm of The Pokemon Company, has announced a new "Pokemon Primers" book series. Pokemon Primers: ABC Book and Pokemon Primers: 123 Book will provide players with a fun and engaging way to learn about the alphabet and numbers while also introducing them to the world of Pokemon. While both "Pokemon Primers" books are board books, they also come with 100 different flaps to lift and reveal, letting young readers explore and find new secrets. Pokemon Primers: ABC Book and Pokemon Primers: 123 Book are both available at retailers now and two additional books, Pokemon Primers: Shape Book and Pokemon Primers: Colors Book are set to be released later this year.

Inspire future Trainers with the Pokémon Primers book series! These adorable and interactive children’s books are perfect for teaching young Trainers about letters, numbers, and of course—Pokémon! 📚 Read up on Pokémon Primers here: https://t.co/qzBmgBIuSJ pic.twitter.com/Cy3Mlj3WKD — Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 30, 2021

The new young reader's books are just the latest sign that the Pokemon franchise is about as multi-generational as Disney movies or superheroes. The average 10-year old who played Pokemon Red and Blue are now in their 30s, and many now have kids of their own who are also jumping into the Pokemon series. Charizard cards are given the same rarified air that Mickey Mantle rookie cards are, and sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars online.

Both Pokemon Primers: ABC Book and Pokemon Primers: 123 Book are available to purchase at retailers like Amazon. You can order those books and pre-order the next books in the series here.

