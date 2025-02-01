Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions Tins Hit Shelves Early

Pokemon fans have struggled to get their hands on the new Scarlet and Violet – Prismatic Evolutions TCG sets. The first round of products released on January 17th and sold out pretty much immediately, though not without a few Costco fist fights first. In addition to a planned reprinting of the initial wave of Prismatic Evolutions sets, The Pokemon Company plans to release another round of new product on February 7th. This includes a Surprise Box, Booster Bundle, and Mini Tins featuring all 8 Eeveelutions. However, some fans have stumbled upon those mini tins earlier than anticipated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Pokemon website, the Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tins are officially set to release on February 7th, alongside the Booster Bundle and Surprise Box items. It’s unclear whether The Pokemon Company’s stock issues were resolved for this second wave, or if it will be as scarce as the first few items. Regardless, those who missed out on the first Prismatic Evolutions set are pinning their hopes on grabbing something from this second round. Otherwise, we’ll have to wait for reprints, which don’t have a specific timeline for release just yet.

The new Prismatic Evolutions surprise boxes

But apparently, not all retailers are waiting until February 7th to put the new mini tins on the shelves. Some lucky Pokemon TCG fans have stumbled upon boxes of this upcoming release over the last few days, leading to a trend of collectors heading to their local malls hoping for a Pokemon TCG miracle.

Shoppers Spot Prismatic Evolutions Tins at Hot Topic

A few different social media posts have begun making the rounds as people share their secret to getting Prismatic Evolutions mini tins early. Apparently, some Hot Topic locations have put the items out on their shelves.

This poster doesn’t appear to be the only one who managed to snag some mini tins at their local Hot Topic. Other fans in the comments confirm that their local shop has also received and set out the mini tins, although it appears many locations are posting a limit of 2 Prismatic Evolutions tins per person.

The Reddit thread isn’t the only social media post suggesting that fans have found the tins at Hot Topic, either. Popular Pokemon merch account @PokemonDealsX also shared the information on Twitter, complete with a different photo of the new tins in the wild. Similar to the original post, comments confirm that others were able to snag some of the new set at their local stores.

As of now, the Prismatic Evolutions mini tins are not posted to the Hot Topic website. They do show the older items like the Poster and Sticker collections, but they are of course marked as sold out. So, it seems online shoppers will not be able to get ahold of the early release mini tins, and a trip to the local Hot Topic in the mall will be the best way to check for early Prismatic Evolutions sets for now.

No other retail locations have been identified as having put out the mini tins or other Prismatic Evolutions items early at this time. The tins will officially release on February 7th and should be available in a wider variety of stores at that time – provided they don’t sell out as fast as the first round did.