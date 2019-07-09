Pokemon Fans Get Nostalgic For The Days of Red and Blue on National Video Game Day

Today is National Video Game Day. Yes, there’s a National Video Game Day. It may not be as popular as Christmas or Halloween, but for gamers, it’s the only day on the calendar that matters. If we’re being honest, gamers need a whole month, maybe even two months, not just one day, but baby steps. We’ll get there one day, especially now that the glass ceiling has been broken. Of course, National Video Game Day brings back different gaming memories for every gamer. For fans of Pokemon, today was a nostalgic day spent thinking a lot about Pokemon Red and Blue.

Developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo for the Game Boy, Pokemon Red and Blue are the first installments in the Pokemon game series, one of the most successful video game series of all-time. The pair of games first released back in 1996, but only in Japan. In fact, the games didn’t come to North America until 1998. Meanwhile, Europeans had to wait to 1999. For many fans of the series, the games are very, very nostalgic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Happy #NationalVideoGameDay, Trainers! What was your first Pokémon game? Tell us in the comments. 👇🎮 pic.twitter.com/MimFNBOJBr — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 8, 2019

Pokemon Blue. My Dad and cousin had Red. My dad was the first to beat the Elite 4 but I was the first to complete the Pokedex. I was 7 years old. I feel old now. — OrisX (@OrisX01) July 8, 2019

Pokemon Red was my first Pokemon game. My brother had blue. Bulbasaur was my first pick. Used to trade and battle with kids up the street and I remember the LONG process to get Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle. — Darris Pope (@datboydarris) July 8, 2019

Lord do I feel old! 😅 My first game was Pokémon Red version. Got it and a purple Gameboy Color as a Christmas present when I was 6 years old. pic.twitter.com/G59OUlqTbG — Guzzbees (@guzzbees) July 8, 2019

Pokémon Red Version!!! Back when Pokémon only had 151 Pokémon and not nearly 1000.

Don’t get me wrong, love all the versions/games that have come out since. But the originals will always be my favourites. — Alexander Barbara (@AzurielKnight) July 8, 2019

I see Pokemon Blue trending. (Might as well add to it.) Pokemon Blue was probably my first “real” video game. It was the game that showed me what gaming was capable of – in storytelling especially. It was the game that made me a gamer. I spent so many hours on that game! — Jack Of All Games (@J4ck0fA11G4m3s) July 8, 2019

Ahh Pokemon Blue. I remember when I first got it. I felt like I was living in 2020. And then the light attachment you had to buy for the dark… simpler times. — Dylan Morris (@BigDadDyl_11) July 8, 2019

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts. What game(s) did you think about today on National Video Game Day? And of course, if you’re a Pokemon fan, don’t forget Pokemon Sword and Shield are poised to continue the series on November 15 via the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the pair of games, click here.