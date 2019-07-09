Gaming

Pokemon Fans Get Nostalgic For The Days of Red and Blue on National Video Game Day

Today is National Video Game Day. Yes, there’s a National Video Game Day. It may not be as popular as Christmas or Halloween, but for gamers, it’s the only day on the calendar that matters. If we’re being honest, gamers need a whole month, maybe even two months, not just one day, but baby steps. We’ll get there one day, especially now that the glass ceiling has been broken. Of course, National Video Game Day brings back different gaming memories for every gamer. For fans of Pokemon, today was a nostalgic day spent thinking a lot about Pokemon Red and Blue.

Developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo for the Game Boy, Pokemon Red and Blue are the first installments in the Pokemon game series, one of the most successful video game series of all-time. The pair of games first released back in 1996, but only in Japan. In fact, the games didn’t come to North America until 1998. Meanwhile, Europeans had to wait to 1999. For many fans of the series, the games are very, very nostalgic.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts. What game(s) did you think about today on National Video Game Day? And of course, if you’re a Pokemon fan, don’t forget Pokemon Sword and Shield are poised to continue the series on November 15 via the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the pair of games, click here.

