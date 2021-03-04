Pokemon Sword and Shield Rewards Added to My Nintendo

✖

Fans of Pokemon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch can now score some fun new rewards from the My Nintendo program. The My Nintendo website has been updated with a handful of physical rewards featuring the three starting Pokemon from the game (Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble), as well as series mascot Pikachu. These rewards are also on the cheaper side, so users won't have to break the bank to get them. Physical rewards from My Nintendo tend to sell out fairly quickly, so those interested in catching these rewards will want to do so quickly! The following Sword and Shield rewards are now available:

Ball Point Pen Set of Four- 500 points

Memo Pad- 400 points

Sticker Set- 300 points

While the items are completely free for those willing to spend the points, readers should be aware that physical rewards are accompanied by a shipping fee. Of course, this does give fans the perfect excuse to snag some other items from the Nintendo Store while they're at it! As of this writing, all three rewards are currently listed as "in-stock" and can be found right here. In addition to the Pokemon rewards, the site also has a handful of offerings from recent Nintendo games, including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Sword and Shield marks the 8th generation in the Pokemon franchise. Released in 2019, the game has become the focal point for merchandise and tie-ins for the brand. That could change as the year progresses, and the next Pokemon games draw closer. Last week, The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, a Nintendo Switch remake of the fourth Pokemon generation. That game will release at the end of 2021, while Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to release sometime next year. With new series installments coming, it's possible the focus on the Galar region might draw to a close, giving fans even more incentive to grab items such as these while they're available!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Sword and Shield? Do you plan on picking up any of these My Nintendo rewards? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!