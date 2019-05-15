Pokemon Rumble Rush Mobile Game Coming Soon

The Pokemon franchise is getting a new mobile game, which should be released soon for Android and iOS devices. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Rumble Rush, a new mobile game developed by Ambrella. The game is the latest installment of the Pokemon Rumble line of Pokemon games, in which players collect chibi-versions of Pokemon with oversized heads. Gameplay is centered around tapping the screen as your Pokemon automatically proceeds through an island, attacking enemy Pokemon as they go. The islands of the game will change every two weeks, offering a constant rotation of new Pokemon to collect and new challenges. Players can upgrade Pokemon by using “power gears” or they can summon particularly powerful Pokemon like Charizard by using a “summon gear.”



Pokemon Rumble Rush was originally as PokeLand way back in 2017, but it seemingly dropped off the map after a closed beta. However, the game was re-announced this morning and released in Australia and New Zealand, presumably as a precursor to a wider release later this month. Pokemon Rumble Rush even has launched its first event, an event that allows players to explore an island in Charizard Sea and battle 80 different species of Pokemon, including Charizard and Blastoise.



Pokemon Rumble Rush will be a free-to-play game with in-game purchases. No release date has been announced for the game, but expect more details soon.

