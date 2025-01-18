Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Get First Free Mystery Gift Code of 2025

Until Pokemon Legends Z-A arrives, many fans yearning for that main series Pokemon game feel will find it in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Thankfully, the game continues to get new events and content as it remains the primary focus for online battle, raids, and more. That includes the regular introduction of new Mystery Gifts, free items that players can get in-game by redeeming codes. Finally, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can redeem their first new Mystery Gift code of 2025 for a handful of useful items.

Some Mystery Gifts including special Pokemon, but others simply help players get ahold of useful items without the need to head to one of Paldea’s stores. The latest Mystery Gift is one of the latter, offering trainers a chance to snag several sandwich ingredients for their next Pokemon picnic. Alongside the gift, The Pokemon Company also released a new short video featuring several trainers coming together to make a massive sandwich.

Picnics not only heal Pokemon teams on the go, they can also help players attract Shiny Pokemon using special Shiny Sandwiches. It’s also how to get Pokemon Eggs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so it’s a worthwhile mechanic to invest in even for players who don’t love the sandwich making mini-game. Those ingredients can be pricey, however, especially for more complex recipes. That’s where the latest Mystery Gift code comes in.

How to Get Free Sandwich Supplies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with Mystery Gift Code

The new Mystery Gift code is live now and will expire in one year on January 19th, 2026. That gives players plenty of time to grab the reward, but they may as well do it now lest they forget to take advantage.

The rewards for this latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet code are:

5 Pickles

5 Tomatoes

5 Onions

5 Hamburger

5 Egg

5 Potato Salad

These items can be redeemed by using code P4LD3AP1CN1C. To enter a Mystery Gift code, players should confirm their Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet, then head to the Mystery Gift menu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Select “Get with Code/Password” and enter the code to receive the gift. After the gift animation plays, the items should arrive in players’ in-game inventory.

After acquiring the Mystery Gift sandwich ingredients, players can set up a picnic and make a sandwich following a recipe or going freestyle. Each sandwich offers different bonuses depending on the ingredients used, and many can help attract specific Shiny Pokemon types. By combining the ingredients in the list above with some Herba Mystica, players can make Shiny sandwiches to attract and boost the battle effectiveness of certain types of Pokemon.