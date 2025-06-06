Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Players Are Getting a New Mystery Gift This Month

Many gamers are getting back into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet or playing the game for the first time thanks to the new and improved Switch 2 version of the game. The improved frame rate, enhanced graphics, and increased Pokemon spawns have many gamers saying it feels like a whole new game. But one thing hasn’t changed, and that’s the fact that players love a good Mystery Gift. Recently, The Pokemon Company revealed the next free Pokemon distribution coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via its Mystery Gift system. The new Mystery Gift will be distributed in celebration of the Japan Championships later this month.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to redeem a gift code to receive Hyuma Hara’s Flutter Mane. The code will be distributed during the Japan Championships, which take place on June 21st and 22nd. So, be sure to mark down the dates if you want to take advantage of this new Mystery Gift code as soon as it drops. The code will be revealed during the live stream of this year’s championships, which you can watch via the official Pokemon channel on YouTube.

The new and improved switch 2 version of scarlet and violet in action

The Flutter Mane distributed will be based on the one used by last year’s Japan Championships winner, Hyuma Hara. While we’re still waiting on the distribution code, we do know a few details about the Pokemon based on what Hara used in last year’s event. Here’s what to expect from the Flutter Mane Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet this June.

2025 Scarlet and Violet Flutter Mane Mystery Gift Stats & Details

The Flutter Mane distributed during the Japan Championships this year will be Level 50. It will come with the following moveset:

Moonblast

Icy Wind

Trick Room

Taunt

Hyuma Hara’s Flutter Mane will also have a Booster Energy Held Item. Its ability is Photosynthesis, and it will come with Hyuma Hara as the original trainer tag. As the Flutter Mane used by Hyuma Hara was not Shiny, this Mystery Gift unfortunately won’t be Shiny, either.

Hyuma Hara’s Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane is a pretty popular Pokemon for competitive use, and one was given as a Mystery Gift just last year in celebration of the Pokemon Trainer Cup in South Korea. Shin Yeo-myeong’s Flutter Mane did have a different moveset, however, so it’s worth picking up this new distribution if you want to try a slightly different strategy.

If you’re new to Scarlet and Violet following the release of the Switch 2, Mystery Gift codes can be redeemed in the game menu by going to the Poke Portal, then going to Mystery Gift and selecting “Get with Code/Password.” Once the Mystery Gift code is revealed during the Japan Championships live stream, you’ll be able to enter it to receive Hyuma Hara’s Flutter Mane in your version of Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet.

Will you be tuning into the Japan Championships live stream in 2025? Are you excited to add Flutter Mane to your team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Let us know in the comments below!