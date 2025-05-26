New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Event Will Make 3 Shiny Pokemon Easier to Find

A new Mass Outbreak event has been announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and will be taking place later this week. This time around, players can expect to see a trio of Bug-type Pokemon in the spotlight, with the focus changing based on the region trainers are exploring. Players will be seeing Mass Outbreaks of Tarountula throughout Paldea, Spinarak in Kitakami, and Venonat at Blueberry Academy. The event will begin on Thursday, May 29th at 5 p.m. PT, and will run through Sunday, June 1st at 4:59 p.m. PT. During that time, players will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny versions of each Pokemon.

Out of the three Pokemon, Shiny Tarountula is probably the most unique compared to its regularly colored counterpart. The Pokemon’s yellow body is swapped for black, while the green tips on its legs are now replaced with a pinkish/purple color. The big ball of threads on its back also changes from white to red, which should make it easy to spot. Meanwhile, Shiny Venonat’s colors are largely just lighter shades than the standard version. The big difference comes down to its big bug eyes, which are blue rather than the usual red. Lastly, Shiny Spinarak’s traditional green color is replaced by a light shade of blue.

mass outbreaks of tarountula, Spinarak, and venonat will appear during the event

Since the Spinarak and Venonat Mass Outbreaks are exclusive to Kitakami and Blueberry Academy respectively, only players that have purchased the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC can access these. The nice thing is, each region gets its own Mass Outbreak, which is something we’ve also seen with past events. That means you’ll still be able to hunt Shiny Tarountula during this event, even if you haven’t purchased the expansion. Since Tarountula is a relatively new Pokemon, this is probably the best opportunity there has been so far to find the Shiny version.

Shiny Pokemon don’t offer any specific advantages over the normally colored versions, but their rarity and unique color schemes give them a lot of appeal. Diehard players will spend countless hours hunting Shinies, or trying to hatch them from Eggs. These Mass Outbreak events make things a lot easier on players, so players that want to add any of these Shiny Pokemon to their collection should take advantage!

June 5th marks the release date for Nintendo Switch 2, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can look forward to a free update on the new system that same day. The games will be getting a smoother frame rate and improved image quality, which should help to rectify some of the biggest complaints players have had with the games thus far. Unfortunately, that update will arrive a few days after this Mass Outbreak event comes to an end. Hopefully The Pokemon Company will give Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players another new event after the update so they have an excuse to see the improvements on Switch 2.

