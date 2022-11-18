Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Sprigatito's Evolutions Revealed

The fabulous cat Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gets even more fabulous when it evolves. As with other Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers players a choice between three Starter Pokemon at the beginning of the game. Clavell, the headmaster of the academy players attend, gives players the choice between between either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly. A player's Starter Pokemon becomes a core part of their team, especially during the player's early journey, and it will likely be one of the first Pokemon that they evolve.

Sprigatito is the charismatic Grass-type Pokemon, a cat Pokemon that actually sulks when players don't pay attention to it. Like the other Starter Pokemon, Sprigatito evolves twice – first at Level 16 and then at Level 36.

Floragato

Floragato is Sprigatito's first evolution. It's a pure Grass-type Pokemon that evolves at Level 16 and is described as a Grass Cat Pokemon. Floragato's fur hardens depending on its mood, mimicking how cats fluff their fur out when they feel threatened. Here's an image of Floragato:

Meowscarada

Floragato evolves into Meowscarada at Level 36. Meowscarada is a Grass/Dark-type Pokemon with the powerful Hidden Ability Protean. The Pokemon is based off of a magician and even has a cape that it uses to conceal the flower it uses in its act. Meowscarada also knows the move Flower Trick, a powerful Grass-type Pokemon that never misses and always lands a Critical Hit.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Which Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starter Should I Pick?

Thanks to the open world nature of the Pokemon games, there's not too much of a difference which Pokemon you should choose as your Starter Pokemon. Sprigatito will struggle with the Fire-type Team Star leader but will be useful against the Stone Titan Pokemon Klawf. Luckily, you'll be able to capture and train plenty of other Pokemon to help cover Sprigatito's weaknesses so you can proceed through the game however you choose.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now on the Nintendo Switch.