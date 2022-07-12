Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Live-Action Commercial Reportedly Filming in Spain

A Spanish newspaper reported on Nintendo filming a new commercial in the Spanish city of Girona, and fans believe the commercial is tied to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Diari de Girona, a Catalan newspaper covering local news in the Spanish city of Girona, posted a gallery of images from a Nintendo commercial filming in the city's old town. While the newspaper didn't provide any additional details about what the commercial was for, the presence of scarlet and violet flags makes it likely that it's tied to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the upcoming Pokemon games set in a new region inspired by Spain and Portugal. You can check out the full gallery of images here.

Nintendo often runs live-action commercials to promote its Pokemon games, with Pokemon Sun and Moon notably getting a Japanese live-action commercial featuring a young boy using Pokemon games to overcome a language barrier while trying to make new friends in Hawaii.

We likely won't see this new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet commercial until closer to the game's release in November. However, that doesn't mean that we won't get more Pokemon news soon. Rumors of a new trailer are swirling around the Internet, with a number of new leaked images also hitting the web. Based on the sudden explosion of information, many fans are speculating that a new trailer will be released in the coming days.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will mark the beginning of Pokemon's ninth generation of games. This means that fans can expect to see plenty of new Pokemon (and possibly new regional variants) and a brand new region to explore. Nintendo has also confirmed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first Pokemon games to be truly "open world" and will have advanced multiplayer functionality that will let players explore the world of the game simultaneously together.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.