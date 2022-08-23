Is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Newest Pokemon Tied to the Mascot Legendaries?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Pokemon looks incredibly similar to the games' signature Pokemon. Last weekend, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Cyclizar, a new Dragon/Normal-type Pokemon that appears in the Paldea region. Cyclizar is known as the "Mount Pokemon" and is ridden by many of the Paldea region's residents to travel across the region. The Pokemon has apparently been a part of the Paldea's region since "ancient times" with a body optimized for running at high speeds. As its name suggests, Cyclizar also resembles a motorbike or bicycle, with a round, wheel-like protrusion sticking out of its chest and a rounded tail that resembles a second wheel. When coupled with the handles and feet stands that many riders place on their Cyclizar (as shown in the image below), it definitely looks like Cyclizar is a bike given Pokemon form.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Of course, Cylcizar isn't the only Pokemon that resembles a bike in the Paldea region. The mascot Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon also resemble bikes and can also be ridden by player characters to get around the Paldea region. So, one of the big questions on everyone's mind is how the two Legendary Pokemon are connected to the new and supposedly much more common Pokemon.

One of the big themes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet seems to be "past" and "future." It's possible that Koraidon is a past ancestor of Cyclizar, while Miraidon is some sort of futuristic descendant. After all, we've seen regional variants of Pokemon appear in other games (representing the real world impact that different environments have on animals evolving over time), so why not show how Pokemon "evolve" over the course of thousands or even millions of years?

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just a few months away, we're certain to get even more information (and hopefully some answers) about the new Pokemon of the Paldea region. The new games will be released on November 18th for the Nintendo Switch.